Florence Saturday updates: Waiting for the floodwaters

Here are live updates from the Grand Strand as the slow-moving Tropical Storm Florence drops flooding rain:
6:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service is predicting an additional 8-10 of rainfall Saturday in parts of Horry County. Flash flooding and river flooding is likely, they warn.
NWS is also warning about the continued threat of storm surge, especially during high tide, which will occur in the Myrtle Beach area about 1 p.m. Water has the potential to rise 2-4 feet above ground level in the area.
5:30 a.m.
Good morning, Grand Strand. We’ve got some potentially good news as rain and wind from Tropical Storm Florence continue to affect the Myrtle Beach area.
The slow-moving storm, downgraded from a hurricane Friday evening, will continue to weaken as it moves further inland Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center, which anticipates it will become a tropical depression by tonight.
Heavy rain is expected to continue all day, and the northern coastline of South Carolina is still under a storm surge warning, but the National Weather Service’s latest flooding projections show less rivers forecast to reach major flood levels than previously thought.
Seven rivers in the Carolinas are still projected to reach major flood levels, including the Waccamaw River in Conway, the Pee Dee River in Pee Dee and Cheraw, and the Little Pee Dee River at Galivants River, according to NWS.
The Waccamaw River should rise to minor flooding levels Saturday evening before reaching record levels early next week. NWS forecasts that the river will rise about 3 feet higher than it did following hurricanes Matthew and Floyd.
David Weissman: @WeissmanMBO; 770-377-5326
Comments