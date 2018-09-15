Tropical Storm Florence photos from Saturday

A tree lies over southbound highway 17 business near Grande Dunes in Mytrle Beach.
Mike and Dottie Klein place sandbags in front of their door after checking on their business, Rivertown Yoga, in downtown Conway, S.C. Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Owner Robert Pereksta opened Gators Liquor near Surfside Beach on Saturday.
Santee Cooper crews working on power lines on Ocean Boulevard in Cherry Grove. About 80,000 residents across the Grand Strand are without power Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Florence passes over the area.
Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach saw some minor building damage after Florence.
Florence downed a few trees in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach.
Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning.
Minor damage in the Barefoot Landing shopping center.
North Myrtle Beach police were directing traffic at Boulineau’s Corner on Saturday morning because of long lines for gas.
A manhole overflows in front of the Red Tree Inn between 14th and 15th Avenue on South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach.
The flooded patio/garden area of a home near The Wellington Myrtle Beach on South Ocean Boulevard.
The remnants of Hurricane Florence still continue to affect the Myrtle Beach area and will for the remained of the weekend.
Jerry Bowman tried to keep dry while walking near Ocean Blvd. in central Myrtle Beach on Saturday. The remnants of Hurricane Florence still continue to affect the Myrtle Beach area and will for the remained of the weekend.
Lorie Tamaro of Myrtle Beach ventured as far as Cherry Grove in North Myrtle Beach to “check out the beach and see if anything washed up,” on Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Florence continues to bring high wind and waves. Saturday, September 15, 2018.
Ponding covers part of the road and yard of a home at 7th Avenue North Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning hours before the expected storm surge from Florence. September 15, 2018.
As Tropical Storm Florence looms over North Myrtle Beach, locals come out to check the damage and witness the storm Saturday, September 15, 2018.
