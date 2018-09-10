Here’s what’s closed in the Myrtle Beach area as Hurricane Florence approaches

Below is a running list of businesses, hospitals, schools, etc., that have announced closures as Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand prepare for Hurricane Florence. If you know of a closure we should add to this list, please email us at sneditors@thesunnews.com.
Schools:
• Coastal Carolina announced Sunday it’s canceling classes
• Horry County Schools will be closed
Hospitals:
• A mandatory medical evacuation has been ordered for hospitals.
Events
• The Native Sons Salt Games, planned for Saturday Sept. 15 and Sunday Sept. 16, has been canceled, according to the event’s Facebook page. All paid registrants and vendors will receive refunds within ten days.
