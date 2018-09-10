Hurricane Florence as seen from the International Space Station

Cameras outside the International Space Station capture views of Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic as the station passes over the storm at 8:10 a.m. EDT Sept. 10. (No Audio)
By
By

Here’s what’s closed in the Myrtle Beach area as Hurricane Florence approaches

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

September 10, 2018 02:53 PM

Below is a running list of businesses, hospitals, schools, etc., that have announced closures as Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand prepare for Hurricane Florence. If you know of a closure we should add to this list, please email us at sneditors@thesunnews.com.

Schools:

Coastal Carolina announced Sunday it’s canceling classes

Horry County Schools will be closed

Hospitals:

• A mandatory medical evacuation has been ordered for hospitals.

Events

• The Native Sons Salt Games, planned for Saturday Sept. 15 and Sunday Sept. 16, has been canceled, according to the event’s Facebook page. All paid registrants and vendors will receive refunds within ten days.

