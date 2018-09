Horry County Schools will close starting Tuesday as the Myrtle Beach area prepares for the worst of Hurricane Florence.

The hurricane is expected to hit the Grand Strand Thursday afternoon to Friday morning as a possible Category 3 or 4.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced the closures in an afternoon news conference where he also ordered a mandatory evacuation of all coastal zones.

Several Horry County Schools serve as shelters during emergency situations.