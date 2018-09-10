Area AD: No high school football this week. What that could mean for those games

All Myrtle Beach-area high school football games scheduled for this week have been postponed as Hurricane Florence makes its way toward the Carolinas coast, according to St. James athletic director Billy Hurston.

Hurston said he believed the games - despite being non-region contests - will be made up, “most likely” as an extra regular-season week added on at the end of the season.

The South Carolina High School League has yet to make an official announcement.

S.C. Gove Henry McMaster issued an evacuation order Monday afternoon and announced that Horry and Georgetown county schools would be closed beginning Tuesday until further notice.

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295