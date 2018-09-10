Coastal Carolina changes day, location of Saturday’s football game. See the new plan

The impending arrival of Hurricane Florence has led Coastal Carolina University to move the location and date of its football game with Campbell.
The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway, and will now be played at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Campbell’s Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, N.C. Admission will be free.
“Given the close proximity of our campuses and based on current available information regarding the storm, there was mutual interest in playing the game on Wednesday,” said CCU Director of Athletics Matt Hogue in a university release. “Our team planned to relocate until the passing of the storm regardless, so moving the game to Buies Creek worked with that plan. The safety of our student-athletes, fans and event staff are of the utmost concern to Coastal Carolina University.”
Both teams played games Saturday and will have just three days off between games. Campbell (2-0), a Football Championship Subdivision member, defeated Georgetown 13-8 on the road in Washington, D.C., and Coastal defeated Alabama-Birmingham 47-24 at Brooks Stadium to improve to 1-1 following a season-opening loss at South Carolina.
“We are well prepared, we have a plan and we’ll be ready to go,” CCU head football coach Joe Moglia said. “Our biggest priority is to keep all of our students, our student-athletes and families safe.”
In the case of a mandatory evacuation that includes the university, the campus would be shut down and students would not be allowed on it.
The chances of a direct hit along the Carolinas coast have recently increased, according information from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., and the storm increased in intensity on Monday.
All fans who purchased single-game tickets for this weekend’s game can exchange those tickets for any remaining Coastal Carolina home football game this season. Call the CCU ticket office for more information at 843-347-8499.
There will be live radio coverage of Wednesday’s game via the Chanticleer Sports Network.
Coastal’s next home game will be Oct. 13 against Louisiana-Monroe, and it will be Family Weekend. That game will follow Coastal’s bye week in the schedule.
The Chants are accustomed to weathering hurricanes.
Just two years ago, Hurricane Matthew forced a campus evacuation that happened to encompass a football bye week and the team had nine days off – with only a few of those days planned.
Many players traveled back to their homes, and many rode out difficult situations with their families and/or friends in storm-impacted areas before team activities resumed. Because practices resumed before the campus reopened, many players were housed in the Marriott hotel for a couple nights.
Comments