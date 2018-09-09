Coastal Carolina cancels classes as Grand Strand prepares for Hurricane Florence

Coastal Carolina University announced Sunday evening it’s canceling classes Tuesday as the area prepares for Hurricane Florence.
The university will operate under normal conditions on Monday and will provide 24 hours’ notice before classes resume.
CCU encouraged students through an advisory on its website to pay close attention for possible evacuation orders from Gov. Henry McMaster.
“If your personal evacuation plan includes traveling to the Amtrak station in Florence or the Myrtle Beach International Airport, CCU can provide transportation assistance,” the website posted.
