Multiple fires, 37 busted pipes keep North Myrtle Beach Fire Department busy

More Videos 0:46 Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club Pause 0:20 Water main break in Myrtle Beach 2:04 Brenda Bethune defeats John Rhodes in runoff election to become new Myrtle Beach mayor 1:36 Myrtle Beach bucket list showcases popular attractions 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 0:42 Greenwood Hall closes suddenly, leaving 50 without work 3:24 Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 2:33 When home associations go bad 1:11 Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fire forces evacuation at Peppertree Ocean Club Fire in a laundry forced vacationers to evacuate Peppertree Ocean Club in North Myrtle Beach Monday night.

