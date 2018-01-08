The weather may have improved, but Grand Strand still reeling from winter storm

Areas across the Grand Strand are still feeling effects from Winter Storm Grayson, which rolled through the area late last week bringing with it ice and snow.
Now, as the ice begins to thaw, burst pipes are being reported to various fire departments.
“Now that the thaw has begun, we are receiving calls about broken pipes in privately owned buildings,” Pat Dowling, public information officer for North Myrtle Beach, said. “When we receive such a call, we turn off the property’s water meter until the owner contacts us again to let us know their pipes have been fixed.”
In North Myrtle Beach one main public line had a fitting come loose through expansion and contraction. Dowling said that the pipe was quickly replaced.
Dowling said that three service water meters froze, but have been repaired.
On Monday, North Myrtle Beach fire officials responded to a water leak that caused a piece of ceiling to fall in at North Shore Villas, located at 1003 South Ocean Blvd. Dowling said that no one was hurt in the incident.
Most of the calls in North Myrtle Beach have come from private residences, Dowling said.
North Myrtle Beach isn’t the only place still left reeling from the storm, however. On Monday, a water main break sent water spraying into the air at Joe Mill Trail and Jeremy Loop in Socastee.
Officials from Horry County Fire Rescue and the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority responded to the scene. An official on scene from the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority said that they would not immediately comment on the incident.
On Sunday the Loris Fire Department responded to a burst interior water pipe at the Loris Garden Apartments, a release from the department states.
Officals evacuated 39 people from the building, who were relocated to area shelters at the Palmetto Way Community Center, the release states.
