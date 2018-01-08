Horry County fire crews battling two separate brush fires

Crews are actively battling brush fires Monday afternoon - one in the Longs and the other in Little River.
Horry County Fire Rescue and Loris Fire Department are on scene of a big brush fire at 1180 Harrelson Road where more than an acre is blazing, but so far not threatening any homes or buildings, according to Mark Nugent, HCFR spokesman.
Crews are also fighting a smaller brush fire at 3391 Limestone Drive, Nugent said. Firefighters quickly got both fires under control, and they were quickly extinguished.
