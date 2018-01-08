Horry County fire crews battling two separate brush fires

More Videos

Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing 8:12

Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing

Pause
South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary 2:48

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

Watch as a pelican waddles across the frozen pond at Barefoot Landing to reach water 1:00

Watch as a pelican waddles across the frozen pond at Barefoot Landing to reach water

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

How the U.S. census will change in 2020 2:36

How the U.S. census will change in 2020

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

911 call released in Myrtle Beach Mall shooting 7:20

911 call released in Myrtle Beach Mall shooting

Daughters of Myrtle Beach Mall shooting victim reflect on mother's life 0:48

Daughters of Myrtle Beach Mall shooting victim reflect on mother's life

  • Crews extinguish brush fire hot spots in the Longs area

    A large brush fire ignited Monday afternoon in the Longs area off Harrelson Road, near S.C. 348. Horry County Fire Rescue battled the blaze and had aid from Loris Fire Department.

A large brush fire ignited Monday afternoon in the Longs area off Harrelson Road, near S.C. 348. Horry County Fire Rescue battled the blaze and had aid from Loris Fire Department. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
A large brush fire ignited Monday afternoon in the Longs area off Harrelson Road, near S.C. 348. Horry County Fire Rescue battled the blaze and had aid from Loris Fire Department. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

Horry County fire crews battling two separate brush fires

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 08, 2018 01:48 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Crews are actively battling brush fires Monday afternoon - one in the Longs and the other in Little River.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Loris Fire Department are on scene of a big brush fire at 1180 Harrelson Road where more than an acre is blazing, but so far not threatening any homes or buildings, according to Mark Nugent, HCFR spokesman.

Crews are also fighting a smaller brush fire at 3391 Limestone Drive, Nugent said. Firefighters quickly got both fires under control, and they were quickly extinguished.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing 8:12

Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing

Pause
South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 0:50

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary 2:48

Oil drilling off South Carolina coast exciting, scary

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 2:24

White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

Watch as a pelican waddles across the frozen pond at Barefoot Landing to reach water 1:00

Watch as a pelican waddles across the frozen pond at Barefoot Landing to reach water

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

How the U.S. census will change in 2020 2:36

How the U.S. census will change in 2020

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

911 call released in Myrtle Beach Mall shooting 7:20

911 call released in Myrtle Beach Mall shooting

Daughters of Myrtle Beach Mall shooting victim reflect on mother's life 0:48

Daughters of Myrtle Beach Mall shooting victim reflect on mother's life

  • Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing

    The parents of 18-year-old Keshawn Steele and 19-year-old Tyron Steele, of Mount Gilead, N.C. speak at a bond hearing Sunday morning.

Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing

View More Video