More Videos

Water main break in Myrtle Beach 0:20

Water main break in Myrtle Beach

Pause
Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing 8:12

Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing

Crews extinguish brush fire hot spots in the Longs area 0:44

Crews extinguish brush fire hot spots in the Longs area

Just how dangerous is plastic for marine life? 0:41

Just how dangerous is plastic for marine life?

Mexico Lindo engulfed in flames 0:17

Mexico Lindo engulfed in flames

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

How the U.S. census will change in 2020 2:36

How the U.S. census will change in 2020

  • Fire at Peppertree Ocean Club in North Myrtle Beach

    Fire officials are responding to a fire in the second floor laundry room at Peppertree Ocean Club in North Myrtle Beach.

Fire officials are responding to a fire in the second floor laundry room at Peppertree Ocean Club in North Myrtle Beach. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
Fire officials are responding to a fire in the second floor laundry room at Peppertree Ocean Club in North Myrtle Beach. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

Officials responded to working fire at North Myrtle Beach ocean front club Monday night

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

January 08, 2018 05:57 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue officials have extinguished a fire at Peppertree Ocean Club after a fire broke out in the second floor laundry room, Pat Dowling, public information officer said.

“The active fire in that laundry room is out, but before we place it under control we just want to make sure there’s no hot spots anywhere else,” North Myrtle Beach Division Chief Billy Floyd said.

However, because of heavy smoke officials have evacuated people from the building.

“They were occupied pretty good,” Floyd said. “A lot of people were moving out on their own and we had a couple people in some of the upper floors whenever we got here, so we were working to get them out.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Once they have cleared the smoke and checked for any other ‘troubled areas’ in the building, people will be allowed back in.

Dowling said that the fire damage is confined to the second floor laundry room.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Water main break in Myrtle Beach 0:20

Water main break in Myrtle Beach

Pause
Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing 8:12

Parents of brothers allegedly involved in Ocean Blvd. shooting speak at bond hearing

Crews extinguish brush fire hot spots in the Longs area 0:44

Crews extinguish brush fire hot spots in the Longs area

Just how dangerous is plastic for marine life? 0:41

Just how dangerous is plastic for marine life?

Mexico Lindo engulfed in flames 0:17

Mexico Lindo engulfed in flames

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase 3:24

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

How the U.S. census will change in 2020 2:36

How the U.S. census will change in 2020

  • Water main break in Myrtle Beach

    Water main break along Joe Mill Trail and Jeremy Loop in Myrtle Beach.

Water main break in Myrtle Beach

View More Video