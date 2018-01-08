Officials responded to working fire at North Myrtle Beach ocean front club Monday night

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue officials have extinguished a fire at Peppertree Ocean Club after a fire broke out in the second floor laundry room, Pat Dowling, public information officer said.
“The active fire in that laundry room is out, but before we place it under control we just want to make sure there’s no hot spots anywhere else,” North Myrtle Beach Division Chief Billy Floyd said.
However, because of heavy smoke officials have evacuated people from the building.
“They were occupied pretty good,” Floyd said. “A lot of people were moving out on their own and we had a couple people in some of the upper floors whenever we got here, so we were working to get them out.”
Once they have cleared the smoke and checked for any other ‘troubled areas’ in the building, people will be allowed back in.
Dowling said that the fire damage is confined to the second floor laundry room.
