Vote Tuesday for mayor and councilors in Myrtle Beach and around Horry County

Voters in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway and three other towns go to the polls Tuesday to elect their next mayors and councilmembers.

The highly contested Myrtle Beach mayoral election has five candidates, including incumbent John Rhodes. They’ve worked for months to convince voters that they have the best proposals for public safety, the downtown Superblock properties and transparency within government entities, including the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

For Myrtle Beach City Council, nine candidates, including two incumbents, battle for three open seats. Councilman Wayne Gray is not running for re-election, but incumbents Randal Wallace and Mike Lowder are seeking another term.

Gray served on council from 1998 to 2002 and was re-elected in 2005, 2009 and 2013.

In North Myrtle Beach, issues surrounding better paying jobs, development and beach re-nourishment projects are key topics in the election. There are two candidates for mayor of North Myrtle Beach, incumbent Marilyn Hatley and challenger Chris Paino.

There is also one at-large city council seat open in North Myrtle Beach, with three candidates, and one ward city council seat open with two candidates.

In Conway, there are three open seats for city council, with seven candidates, including three incumbents: Randy Alford, William Goldfinch and Jean Timbes.

Aynor has two town council seats open with three candidates, including incumbents Toney Godsey Sr. and Cheryl Skipper Collins. Atlantic Beach also has two town council seats open with three candidates, including two incumbents, and one write-in candidate.

In Briarcliffe Acres, there are two open seats, and the two incumbents, David Buonvire and Brian Palliser, are running unopposed.

In order to vote in the election, voters must register online at the Horry County government website or at a library, chamber of commerce, department of motor vehicle office or at the Horry County Government main office in Conway.

On election day voters must bring a photo ID to the polling place in each city or town. This constitutes as a S.C. driver’s license, S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, a S.C. voter registration card, a federal military ID or a U.S. passport.

Here are the polling places for Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor and Atlantic Beach.

Myrtle Beach:

Coastal Lane 1: Horry County Complex - 21st Avenue North

Coastal Lane 2: Mary C. Canty Recreation Center - 971 Canal Street

Dunes 1: Fire Station No. 5 - 804 79th Avenue North

Jetport I: Fire Station No. 3 - 2108 South Kings Highway

Jetport II: Base Recreation Center - 800 Gabreski Lane

Myrtlewood 1: Myrtle Beach Intermediate School - 3301 Oak Street

Myrtlewood 2: Fire Station No. 6 - 970 38th Avenue North

Myrtlewood 3: Myrtle Beach Church of Christ - 4500 Wild Iris Drive

Ocean Forest 1: Ocean View Baptist Church Student Center - 7202 North Kings Highway

Ocean Forest 2: Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA - 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Drive

Ocean Forest 3: First Freewill Baptist Church - 900A 67 th Avenue North

Avenue North Sea Oats 1: Gymnasium, First Baptist Church - Fourth Avenue North

Sea Oats 2: Midway Missionary Baptist Church - 1110 Highway 15

North Myrtle Beach:

Windy Hill 1 Precinct: Windy Hill Fire Station # 3 - 33rd Avenue South

Windy Hill 2 Precinct: Fire Station # 5 - 4740 Barefoot Resort Bridge Road

Crescent Beach Precinct: J. Bryan Floyd Community Center - 1030 Possum Trot Road

Ocean Drive 1 Precinct: Fire Station #1 - 2nd Avenue South

Ocean Drive 2 Precinct: St. Stephens Episcopal Church - 11th Avenue North

Cherry Grove 1 Precinct: Chapel By The Sea Church - 1051 Sea Mountain Highway

Cherry Grove 2 Precinct: Fire Station # 4 - 5345 Little River Neck Road

Conway:

Coastal Carolina: Christ the Servant Lutheran Church - 2601 East U.S. 501

East Conway: Conway Library - 801 Main Street

Four Mile: Bethany Bible Chapel Church - 1668 Four Mile Road

Homewood: Homewood Elementary School - 2711 North Main Street

Jamestown: South Conway Elementary School - 3001 4th Avenue

Maple: Maple Baptist Church - 4500 Hwy 65

North Conway #1: Collins Park Building - Corner of 16th Avenue and Main Street

North Conway #2: Conway Elementary School - 1101 Snowhill Drive

Racepath #1: Conway Senior Center - 1519 Millpond Road

Racepath #2: Whittemore Park Middle School - 1405 Rhue Street

Red Hill #1 and Wild Wing: Christ the Servant Lutheran Church - 2601 East U.S. 501

West Conway: Horry County Government and Justice Center - 1301 2nd Avenue

Aynor:

Aynor Town Hall - 600 South Main Street

Atlantic Beach: