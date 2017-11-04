Meet the candidates up for election Nov. 7 in Myrtle Beach and across Horry County

Across the Grand Strand, the races for mayor and city council seats are coming to a close as the Nov. 7 election nears.
Now, residents prepare to choose the best candidate to tackle individual issues for each city and town.
Here are the candidates running for mayor and city council in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Atlantic Beach, Conway and Aynor.
Myrtle Beach mayoral candidates
Brenda Bethune
Age: 53
Education: Associates Degree; Anheuser-Busch Management Development
Occupation: Beer/Beverage Distributor and Small Business Owner
What will you bring to the mayor’s seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I have over 35 years of successful management experience in both small and large businesses. I am a proven leader who knows how to manage growth and challenges in a proactive manner. I value teamwork and understand the importance of building a strong team that will work together to find the best solutions for our city. I am dedicated, loyal and honest. I approach challenges in a mindful and focused manner, knowing when to be tough, but always being fair. I will work tirelessly to serve our community and listen to others to take our city in a new direction, the right direction.
Ed Carey
Age: 60
Education: Bachelor Science from College of Architecture & Urban Planning, Virginia Tech
Occupation: Consultant in Construction and Development Management
What will you bring to the mayor’s seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
Myrtle Beach is at a crossroads. We can stay on the dark path of an incumbent mayor who shoots, speaks and governs from the hip, blames others for his failures and worries about optics not actions. He has engaged in secret, back-room wheeling and dealing – even with unknowns from Communist China. He amassed a staggering $220+Million debt and has failed miserably at his most important job: Public Safety (especially unfair to our outstanding police, fire and rescue personnel). Or working together, we can forge a bold new path. With 40 years of successful, professional management, I will lead a team that rebuilds Myrtle Beach into America’s favorite family resort; a visionary, term-limited government founded on integrity, transparency, fairness & inclusion.
Mark McBride
Age: 53
Education: Studied Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Administration at the University of South Carolina
Occupation: Waiter
What will you bring to the mayor’s seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
Public safety, public safety public safety. One hundred officers, pay raises, more law enforcement for Memorial Day, creating innovative jobs and restoring the family image.
John Rhodes (incumbent)
Age: 74
Education: Coastal Carolina University
Occupation: Executive director of Beach Ball Classic
What will you bring to the mayor’s seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
Myrtle Beach is a thriving city. Don’t be fooled by candidates claiming Chicago-level crime has come to our beach. They have exploited a few bad incidents for political advantage and more importantly, use law enforcement as an excuse to use Tourism Development Fee (TDF) money. None of my opponents support [Myrtle Beach police] Chief [Amy] Prock’s law enforcement plan that is already making our community safer. My opponents ALL want to redirect TDF funds cutting advertising or capital improvements. If they succeed, tourism will drop, TDF revenue will decline and property taxes will rise. I pledge what no other candidate can: I will never support taking money from the TDF, nor will I ever support removing one cent of your city property tax reductions.
C.D. Rozsa
Age: 41
Education: West Virginia University. NOVA Automotive Tech. Fortune Real Estate Academy HGTC
Occupation: mechanic, fire and water damage tech, SCCA course marshall
What will you bring to the mayor’s seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I run my own campaign. I have no help. Which means I am working the hardest to get your votes. I also have accepted ZERO funds. Which means that I am in NO ONE’S pocket. I juggle work and campaigning while driving back and forth to MUSC everyday to be there for my mother, who has been recently diagnosed with AML leukemia. I stand for the hard-working residents and business owners of this great city. I am aggressive and I will take a stand for you and not back down. And I won’t tolerate being pushed around.
Myrtle Beach City Council candidates
Ann A. Dunham
Age: declined to say
Education: Master of Arts in Management, Webster University, Myrtle Beach, SC
Occupation: Business Owner of Executive Services, an office support services firm
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I have a master’s degree (A+ thesis, 3.83 GPA), 30+ years in management, including being President and Vice President of firms and have owned my business since 2001. I know how to do research and understand ordinances. My intense interest in serving was born out of seeing the city council in action, becoming concerned about safety, a 44% budget growth in 10 years to $190 million, and due to asking at the budget retreat about our debt, now $222.6 million incurring $7 million annually in interest, just about enough for the new police officers we need. I promise to work on making our city transparent, affordable, safe and family friendly again like it was when I moved here in 1976.
Matthew Hardee
Age: declined to say
Education: Studying at Coastal Carolina now
Occupation: Works at Jamestown Baptist as minister of music
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I’m running because for too long now I have seen Myrtle Beach fall victim to so many issues that need to be addressed. It is time to elect leaders who aren’t scared to focus on the negative issues. I’ve heard so many times let’s just focus on the positive. Why? Because our current leaders don’t have the means or ability to focus on our negative. Public safety needs to come first, along with proper funding for the police dept. After that, we must address beach bacteria rates and the swashes. Storm water management, city appearance, single member districts, government transparency, invite and help businesses instead of punishing them with taxes and fees. I could go on and on about the issues, and the things that need to change. However, we can only change them with a new mayor and 3 new council members. It’s time for the north end, Booker T. Washington community, south end, and The Market Common to all come together and bring change to this city on November 7th.
Mike Hobeika
Age: 57
Education: Bachelor of Arts Wofford College, Officer in the United States Army
Occupation: Self-employed, property manager, Vacation Rentals
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I am a life-long resident ,born and raised here. I see our community steered away from the character of the beach town that is our greatest asset. Reactionary policies and lack of planning to accommodate the demands placed upon us as the custodians of the key portion of the Grand Strand have caused us to fall behind our neighbors, north and south giving a unfavorable perception of Myrtle Beach . I offer a lifetime of local experience in motel, restaurant, commercial and residential rentals, I know the needs of the city as only someone who has lived the experience can. I will fix the tired and old look and bring back the magic and the families that is the foundation of the city.
Mike Lowder (incumbent)
Age: 63
Education: Associates Degree; Criminal Justice
Occupation: Retired Law Enforcement Officer/Security and Investigations
What will you bring to the mayor’s seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I have and will continue to be assessable to the residents and business owners in our city. Together, public safety will always be my priority. I want folks to be safe in their homes, businesses and streets of Myrtle Beach. As a community, we can and will work for positive development and redevelopment. As a small business owner I understand the challenges of operating a business. I have always tried to be the voice of common sense and reason as a member of City Council. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your council member and I am asking for your vote on November 7th.
Brooks Myers
Age: 50
Education: Myrtle Beach High School 1985; BIS Coastal Carolina College 1989; MFA University of South Carolina 1993
Occupation: Director of Maintenance at Comfort Suites
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I chose to run for city council because of two words: Eminent Domain – if the city has to stoop to such drastic measures to achieve their goal by stripping citizens and business owners of their property. The council needs to develop a conscience and remember they are elected to serve Myrtle Beach, all of its citizens and neighborhoods. I strongly believe adopting Quality of Life policing is the first step to rebuilding the city and our image in the region. Transparency in the governance of our home town is critical. An independent audit of the [Chamber of Commerce] will lead to trust in them once again. I will know we have overcome the challenges we face when the Sun Fun Festival returns and the rides return to the former Pavilion property.
Gregg Smith
Age: 37
Education: B.S. in Business Administration - 2002 - University of South Carolina
Occupation: Realtor with Century 21 Broadhurst
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I am committed to making Myrtle Beach better place to live, work and visit. I started volunteering at an early age with my church, school clubs, Boy Scouts and more. After college I was on the gsSCENE Steering Committee, went through Leadership Grand Strand, and I’m currently on the Board of Directors for both Habitat for Humanity and the Grand Strand Miracle Leagues. I care about this community and I’ll work hard for all the citizens of Myrtle Beach. I’ll work to help the city address issues with crime and opioids and I’ll protect our ocean and beaches while positioning this area for a bright future. Please join me and let’s work together for the future of Myrtle Beach.
Keith VanWinkle
Age: 38
College: Attended Horry Georgetown Technical College
Occupation: Chief Strategist at In Touch Strategies
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
It’s quite simple. I grew up here. I am someone who cares. I believe with all my heart that the well-being of every Myrtle Beach resident, visitor and business is paramount to whatever we do on the city council. We have to address our public safety issues now. Without a safe environment for all, everything else is secondary. I’ve always felt that serving others should be the ultimate goal for all. Like everyone, I’m not perfect but I strive to be the best person I can be. Public safety, enhancing the business environment, balancing the needs of our residents with our visitors and the host of other issues facing our city today and tomorrow will be my main focus as a council member.
Jackie Vereen
Age: 49
Education: B.S. Business Administration Degree from University of South Carolina
Occupation: Small Hotel GM/Owner
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I have lived my entire life in Myrtle Beach and feel a responsibility to make it the best it can possibly be for future generations. As a business owner, I know how to form and adhere to a budget, identify problems and solutions but most of all to listen closely to the community and treat all people with respect. I have voluntarily served on various boards for the city and have gained great insight to the inner workings of our local government. My knowledge, experience and drive for success will allow me to protect our property tax credit, strengthen public safety, improve quality of life and finally be the faithful voice of hope for all citizens.
Randal Wallace (incumbent)
Age: 47
Education: Graduate from Spartanburg Methodist College, and 2 Degrees from Lander University
Occupation: Real Estate Sales with Waccamaw Land and Timber Company
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
Here is my agenda. In Public Safety, we need to support Chief Prock’s plan, 70 new officers, pay increases for our mid career officers, and continue keeping up with the latest technological tools. We need to open an economic development office to help spearhead economic activity, loosen up regulations and be aggressive about helping business in our city. We need to encourage home ownership, appeal to younger families to make that investment. Home ownership will bring new pride, and begin to reinvigorate these neighborhoods, causing crime to drop and dilapidated structures to go away. Finally, we are midway through a huge change due to retirements in our city staff. We need stability on the policy side as that happens.
North Myrtle Beach mayoral candidates
Marilyn Hatley (incumbent)
Age: 67
Education: Attended the University of South South Carolina, Beaux Art College of Cosmetology
Occupation: Business Owner
What will you bring to the mayor’s seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
My commitment to serve as Mayor of North Myrtle Beach has never been stronger. My desire is fueled by the continued confidence bestowed upon me as mayor with a proven record for the last 16 years of keeping the needs of our residents first! I pledge ongoing guardianship of low taxes, our safe city, improving our infrastructure and public parking, a controlled expansion of business and support of sports tourism, securing permanent funding for beach re-nourishment, and protecting our natural resources. Our city’s future is bright, but it will take continued leadership, commitment, vision and hard work to keep us moving in the right direction of Building Our Families’ Future.
Chris Paino
Age: 48
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with major Computer Information Systems
Occupation: Investor
What will you bring to the mayor’s seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I will serve the public with integrity and involve the public more in deciding the course of North Myrtle Beach. In my professional career I was adept at preventing problems before they happened and in creating innovative solutions. I will donate $10,000 of my mayor salary to local charities. I want to differentiate North Myrtle Beach, keep it’s small town feel, attract higher paying jobs, and make it the safest place to raise a family and visit.
North Myrtle Beach City Council at-large candidates
Robert “Bob” Cavanaugh (incumbent)
Age: 77
Education: BS in mathematics
Occupation: Retired as an executive from GE after 35 years
What will you bring to the mayor’s seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
The citizens and businesses of NMB have seen continual growth in their quality of life under this Council. They continue to enjoy the lowest property tax rate in Horry County. Our City is known as safe, beautiful and a true family beach community with nearby beach access. Our staff is friendly, efficient & customer oriented. Our financial system for government accounting is top notch. The City is fiscally sound, with very low debt and solid cash reserves & with a balanced budget every year. I am prepared to keep this City Moving Forward and meeting the challenges of protecting our beaches, finishing the stormwater & road improvement projects and moving to a year-round economy to help our businesses & our workers.
Paul Rudolph
Age: 60
Education: Bachelor of Science - Accounting
Occupation : Managing Director – Accenture (retired)
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
North Myrtle Beach deserves Fresh Leadership. With over 38 years of leadership experience, my passion to serve others, and my love for North Myrtle Beach, I am qualified and passionately committed to serve our dear Residents of North Myrtle Beach with Fresh Vision, Passion, Leadership and Energy. I will strive to bring honor, integrity and success for North Myrtle Beach, with a “Residents First” commitment. I will serve for a maximum of two hard-working, inspired, passionate terms to: Keep North Myrtle Beach safe and wholesome; Support our Police, Fire Department and first responders; Preserve and protect the cleanliness of our coastline, nature areas and community; Vote for policies protecting small-town feel with balanced tourism; And work for economic diversity with higher paying, year round jobs.
Edward Lee Ramey
Age: 45
Education: Attended UNC-Pembroke and played on the Varsity Soccer Team
Occupation: Owner/operator Flash Cab
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I am full-time resident in the City of North Myrtle Beach, owner of Flash Cab and I’m running for City Council. As your representative I want to help diversify our economy as we head into the future. The City of North Myrtle Beach has many resources and attractions to reach a sustainable economy year-round, not just during tourist season. As city councilman I plan on providing many ideas and suggestions for our City and to protect our greatest resource our beaches. Re-nourishing our shores and fixing our bridges and roads is vital as we welcome many more visitors each year to the Grand Strand. I also plan to alleviate traffic for our cars, pedestrians and golf carts, especially along our Main Street Corridor. There are many opportunities for the City of North Myrtle Beach and I hope me and my fellow councilmen will provide the best path for the future of the City. So I am asking for your VOTE!!! on November 7th so that we can continue to make our city a great place to live, work, and vacation.
North Myrtle Beach City Council Windy Hill Ward
Nikki J. Fontana (incumbent)
Age: 43
Education: College of Charleston, Charleston, SC.
Occupation: Part owner of Myrtle Beach ChemDry
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I have proudly served the citizens of NMB since 2013. I work well with council & our city staff as a team to achieve the highest standards for our quality of life here in our city. I have worked alongside city staff to get 4 nuisance properties torn down & another redeveloped in Windy Hill to stop the drugs & crime that were occurring & in turn it has brought in economic development. I will pursue my efforts in beautifying our community. I have also continued to have crime watch meetings for our citizens, which I have been active in since 2009. I support our Public Safety Dept & will continue to do so in making sure they have all the tools & training they need.
William “Bill” Griste
Age: 49
Education: Attended University of South Carolina and Coastal Carolina
Occupation: Owner, Grand Strand Dining Group
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I am running because I care deeply about North Myrtle Beach. It has been my family’s home for generations. I have operated several successful restaurants in our city over the past two decades. Our city has always been a great place to live, but I am unsure about our future. As councilman, I will fight to balance our budget, make sure our financial reserves are secure and that our retirees get the benefits they were promised. I have also pledged to donate my entire council salary to our city’s firemen and policemen. They need our support now more than ever.
North Myrtle Beach City Council Ocean Drive Ward
Terry White (incumbent)
Age: 69
Education: Horry Georgetown Tech for criminology; South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy
Occupation: Realtor
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I was elected to City Council in 1992. I was opposed my first four year term, but have not been opposed since. Finishing 25 years this year. I represent the Ocean Drive precinct in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. Married to Wanoa Adams White and we will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on March 10, 2018. I have two sons, T. Wayne White, Jr, who works in our real estate office, and Jeffrey R. White who is a dispatcher, 911 operator with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, four grandchildren. I was a police officer with North Myrtle Beach from 1980 to July 1992 when I joined my father’s real estate firm.
Conway City Council candidates
Randy Alford (incumbent)
Age: declined to say
Education: Masters in finance
Occupation: Financial planner and consultant
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I have the experience of having serving on council for 9 years. My background includes over 20 years of management and CEO experience along with many years of hard work with various departments of the city. I have a lot of creative ability as evidenced by my writing of novels and the ability to come up with new solutions to problems .
My finance background helps the city immeasurably with setting budgets for the spending of city resources and the allocation of those resources. This knowledge has helped the city undertake several Major building projects in the last few years. I am a good listener who takes in all information before deciding and I stick to it as evidenced by the history of my career.
Barbara “Barb” Eisenhardt
Age: 68
Education: Associate Degree in Nursing, Bucks County Community College, Newtown, Pennsylvania
Occupation: Retired emergency room nurse
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I took the time to knock on over 800 doors to find out what’s important to YOU. I heard YOU say that it’s time for new ideas and time to vote for someone who is not part of the “Ol’ Boys Club.” I heard YOU say that having an entire city council that live within blocks of each other is no longer acceptable. My commitment to YOU … Provide open and transparent government (including televising public meetings). Promote and support the arts. Protect your quality of life. Make fiscally responsible decisions. Be a good listener and make myself readily available. To be the Council member who will only make decisions after careful and thorough consideration of all the facts.
William M Goldfinch IV (incumbent)
Age: 36
Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance from The University of South Carolina
Occupation: Financial advisor
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
“As a life-long resident of Conway I understand the culture of our community, and for eight years I have worked alongside others on City Council to balance responsible growth while maintaining the identity of Conway. I dedicate my service to this community to insure that my children will one day have the same opportunities and more.”
Shane Hubbard
Age: 54
Education: BS Marketing from Coastal Carolina University
Occupation: Veterans’ Advocate with the Horry County Council on Aging
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
My biggest qualification for this position is my love for my hometown. Like others, I want to make sure that Conway is a place where my children will want to work and live. For over twenty years, I have volunteered for local organizations, boards and committees to promote and enhance Conway, including the downtown area. My work in real estate and my degree in marketing have prepared me for the many challenges currently facing our city. In addition, my skill sets are diverse, I interact well with people from all walks of life, and I am flexible. Most importantly, I enjoy listening to and interacting with people. My past experiences have equipped me to serve and represent ALL of Conway.
Brian O’Neil
Age: 45
Education: Technical High School & College
Occupation: Chief finacial officer, CBDO, owner at B3C Fuel Solutions LLC
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
A solid foundation builds the future. My foundation starts with a clear conscience and minimized ego that allows me to truly care about each citizen equally. As a patriot to state and country I feel as though it is my civic obligation to give back to the community that has supported my family. Ensuring that future generations of all Conway residents have the same opportunities I have had. Division, Fear and Distraction are tools used to control. We must be united breaking the narrative returning power back to “We the People.”
Hugh Schrowang
Age: 67
Education: BS Accounting & Systems - SUNY at New Platz
Occupation: Retired after 40 years with IBM
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I have the time and desire to give back to community. I see the need for the city of Conway to have a defined long-term objective that can be shared with all its residents, both private and commercial, integrated with our city, county leaders, our Chamber of Commerce, and various community groups that want to share our city’s future. We will thrive and grow if we can all come together. My most important responsibility, as a city council member, is to build community and council consensus on meeting these objectives. By working together and being open to sharing new ideas, we will ensure that we all are united in our direction to making Conway the best it can be!
Jean Medlen Timbes (incumbent)
Age: 75
Education: B.A. Mathematics, M.A. Education
Occupations: Retired math educator, business owner and managing member of Fifth & Main, LLC
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
Conway’s citizens have supported my service on Council for fifteen years, and I am grateful. I grew up in Conway, raised my family here, served in church, community organizations, owned a business downtown, and taught at Conway High. I know, understand and love Conway. During my service, improvements were made to the city including adding three public buildings plus renovating others, putting downtown wiring underground, completing the Riverwalk, a Celebration of Lights, and the Conway Critters … and we provided services for our citizens! As we grow, development, crime, drugs, and other serious issues threaten our community. I have the experience, integrity, and commitment to find solutions, and your input matters!
Atlantic Beach City Council candidates
Chris Drumgoole (write-in)
Age: 37
Education: Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, NY
Occupation: Painter and short order cook
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I find difficulties in calling myself the best candidate for the job of Atlantic Beach city council because I feel this election is about much more than merely who’s the best. I see myself only as a candidate who will work toward making Atlantic Beach become one of the best beaches along the Grand Strand – one of the best places for our residents to call home, one of the best beaches for our tourist to enjoy during visits and one of the best towns at generating revenue for itself as well as for the greater Horry County.
Lenearl Evans (incumbent)
Age: 70
Education: Associate in mechanical engineering from New Jersey State College
Occupation: Retired
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I’m a native from Atlantic Beach. For the last 20 to 30 years the government has been robbing from us. We need to put some young blood in there, but in the meantime we have to do what we have to do.
Kenneth McLaurin (incumbent)
Age: 74
Education: Masters in education administration
Occupation: Retired school principal
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I can’t say I’m the best candidate. I’m running because I believe in community service. I believe Atlantic Beach is a great place to live, it has great potential. We’ve done some great things in the past four years. I’m going to run again in order to continue that process. If reelected I’m sure I will give my personal best.
Darnell Price
Age: 54
Education: GED, Job Corp
Occupation: Vice president of operations, Vericomm, Inc.
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
My activity in Atlantic Beach include citizen, Community activist, Code Enforcement Officer where I collected its business license fees and performed other duties related to the job, I have offered my professional services to the town in many areas such as landscaping clean up, demolishing of dilapidated and burned out buildings in the town. I am and always have been the voice for change in Atlantic Beach. I know that Atlantic Beach can prosper, if it is governed by a legitimate governing body and not a dynasty. If the true voters, who actually live as legitimate citizens including ones who are running for re-election, would vote in Atlantic Beach and decide with their vote its future leaders, and real positive change can come to Atlantic Beach. I want and intend to be a part of that change.
Aynor Town Council
Charles Zurat
Age: 77
Occupation: Retired manager of construction company
Education: Graduated high school
What will you bring to the seat that makes you the best candidate for the job?
I love our town of Aynor and would love the opportunity to work with the mayor and other board members to grow our community. I believe that a lot of the people in our community have great ideas and I look forward to working with the community so we can build a bright future together. Come out on November 7th and vote Charles Zurat for Council.
Aynor Town Council incumbents Tony Godsey Sr. and Cheryl Collins did not respond to requests for their information to be included.
