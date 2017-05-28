Fatal accident, traffic adds up as more people attend second night of Bikefest

Day two of the Atlantic Beach Bikefest brought more people, and with that, more accidents and traffic stops were reported along the Grand Strand.
In total, 90 incidents were reported Saturday night in Horry County by the Emergency Operation Center, but they did not specify whether the incidents involved traffic or crime.
According to the report, two fatal accidents were reported on Saturday.
Myrtle Beach police responded to one crash at 21st Avenue North and Oak Street, which left the driver of a motorcycle dead, according to Lt. Joey Crosby. Several others were sent to the hospital.
One man was injured after an accident occurred at 10th Avenue South and Kings Highway Saturday evening, blocking traffic.
A crash occurred at the U.S. 17 exit ramp on Grissom Parkway, involving four vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle. According to Capt. John Bertang with Myrtle Beach police, there were multiple injuries, which are likely not fatal.
Unrelated to the Bikefest festivities, a fire was reported at the Sands Ocean Club on Shore Drive in Myrtle Beach. The fire was contained to the third floor but the hotel was evacuated until smoke cleared, according to officials with Horry County Fire Rescue.
Between 15 and 18 people were examined for smoke inhalation as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.
For the second night in a row the traffic loop was taken down early after initiating at 10 p.m., but not before traffic was at a standstill along South Kings Highway, which was blocked off for northbound traffic only. Adding to the congestion was the southbound lane along Ocean Boulevard.
