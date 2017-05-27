Side streets take drivers nowhere near Kings Highway, Ocean Boulevard

Traffic was jamming on South Kings Highway on Saturday with passengers of cars, souped-up mo-peds and tricked-out motorcycles dancing to tunes as they crept northward at a snail’s pace.
It took Cindy Goodwin’s neighbor an hour and 17 minutes to make a two-block trek to Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market at 17th Avenue South and Kings Highway, Goodwin said outside her 15th Avenue apartment.
Goodwin made the same journey in 30 minutes, she said, but only because she avoided Kings Highway by navigating alleyways and parking lots.
“I’ve never seen it like this — ever,” Goodwin said. “And it’s going to be like this until Monday!”
The heavy traffic congestion on the northbound lanes of South Kings Highway was compounded by the one-way only traffic on Ocean Boulevard and the closure of most side streets leading to it along with a barricaded Yaupon Avenue.
Bikers and motorists in attempts to escape the slow-to-no-go traffic on Kings Highway ventured down the side streets anyway, only to be turned around.
“All these cars and motorcycles will come zipping down here, thinking they’re going to get on Ocean Boulevard, they get to that little hill right there and they all turn around,” Goodwin said.
The southbound-only traffic on the boulevard and the metal barricades, blocking street accesses, were up Friday and will remain up through Monday, adding to congestion through the weekend.
“People that have brought their families down here for vacation, Memorial holiday, they’ll never come back,” Goodwin said.
Traffic-inspired headaches exist for visitors and residents alike. But some passengers made the most of it, jamming on tunes in the traffic jam.
