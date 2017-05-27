One person is dead after a motorcycle and car wreck on 21st Avenue North and Oak Street Saturday evening in Myrtle Beach. Chloe Johnson cjohnson@thesunnews.com
May 27, 2017 8:04 PM

Motorcyclist dies in wreck at 21st Avenue, Oak Street

By Stephanie Pedersen

spedersen@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach Police are working a fatal crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at 21st Avenue North and Oak Street.

Police are asking for motorists to avoid the area, which is blocked off and officials are diverting traffic.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby, the driver of the motorcycle died. The wreck happened around 7:45 p.m.

Multiple people have been transported to the hospital, he said.

One car was still in the middle of the road as of 8:30 p.m. It appears there may have been a fire. Mayor John Rhodes and Interim Police Chief Amy Prock were observing at the scene.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

