Watch: man arrested after allegedly threatening to slit a person’s throat

A 52-year-old man was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning after he allegedly threatened another man with a knife, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
A video shows law enforcement officers aiming their weapons at the man, identified as James Washburn Sanderson before taking him into custody at a property on 202 South Ocean Boulevard.
The victim was upset with Sanderson for talking to the victim’s wife, which led to a “verbal altercation,” according to the police report.
Sanderson then approached the victim while “wielding a knife and threatened to slit the victim’s throat,” according to the report.
Sanderson told police he did not have a knife and did not threaten the victim, but the responding officer spoke to a witness who “corroborated the victim’s story,” police said.
Sanderson was charged with aggravated assault, according to the report.
This story will be updated.
