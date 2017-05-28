Several law enforcement officers are seen aiming their guns at a man who was arrested Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach. Christian Boschult cboshult@thesunnews.com
Crime

May 28, 2017 11:47 AM

Watch: man arrested after allegedly threatening to slit a person’s throat

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

A 52-year-old man was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning after he allegedly threatened another man with a knife, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

A video shows law enforcement officers aiming their weapons at the man, identified as James Washburn Sanderson before taking him into custody at a property on 202 South Ocean Boulevard.

The victim was upset with Sanderson for talking to the victim’s wife, which led to a “verbal altercation,” according to the police report.

Sanderson then approached the victim while “wielding a knife and threatened to slit the victim’s throat,” according to the report.

Sanderson told police he did not have a knife and did not threaten the victim, but the responding officer spoke to a witness who “corroborated the victim’s story,” police said.

Sanderson was charged with aggravated assault, according to the report.

This story will be updated.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

