Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell named AP Coach of the Year, is piling up awards

Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell has been named the Associated Press Coach of the Year, and is piling up awards in the aftermath of the Chanticleers’ historic season.

The AP honor is the fourth national coach of the year award for Chadwell, as he was also named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year and the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year.

He was also named the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year, and is up for the national Bryant coach of the year honor, among others including the Home Depot Coach of the Year Award, which is selected by ESPN and ABC college football analysts and awarded on Jan. 7 during a college football awards show on ESPN.

Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year. He is also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award as Coach of the Year, presented by the Football Writers Association of America, and is a semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award.

In his third year as the head coach at CCU, Chadwell led the Chants to the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference title and an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and the program’s first-ever FBS postseason bowl game.

Coastal fell 37-34 in overtime to No. 23 Liberty (10-1) in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl this past Saturday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Coastal went undefeated in the regular season for the first time and earned national rankings for the first time, finishing the season ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which are all Sun Belt records.

The Chants posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents – the first two in program history – and four wins over top 50 opponents.

The team earned 16 selections to the 2020 All-Sun Belt team, including 10 first-team selections. They also secured five of the conference’s six individual awards: Player and Freshman of the Year (quarterback Grayson McCall); Defensive Player of the Year (defensive end Tarron Jackson); Newcomer of the Year (cornerback D’Jordan Strong) and Coach of the Year (Chadwell).

Jackson and McCall were also named finalists for national awards.

Coastal extended Chadwell’s contract through 2027 earlier this month.