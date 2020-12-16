Coastal Carolina revises and extends head football coach Jamey Chadwell’s contract

With Coastal Carolina in the midst of a dream football season and larger FBS programs taking notice, the school has revised and extended head coach Jamey Chadwell’s contract through the 2027 season.

Chadwell’s potential annual contract value, including all incentives met, places him atop the Sun Belt Conference and among the upper echelon of FBS, according to the university.

The deal also features a comprehensive commitment to the total football program including investment into assistant coaches and support staff, more robust incentive structure and strategic investment toward key infrastructure and facility needs, specifically supported through private financial support.

Chadwell was recently named the 2020 Werner Ladder American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year and selected to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year watch list earlier this season.

CCU (11-0) is No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and will play for the Sun Belt Conference championship against No. 19 Louisiana at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooks Stadium, with a potential berth in a lucrative New Year’s Six bowl at stake.

Chadwell, 43, reportedly met with South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner as a candidate for the Gamecocks head coaching job before Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer was chosen to replace the fired Will Muschamp, and his name is expected to be mentioned as other head coaching jobs become vacant at the conclusion of the season.

Chadwell’s contract was last updated in April 2019, three months after he succeeded Joe Moglia as the third coach in program history.

According to that agreement, he was under contract for two more seasons through June 2023. His salary was set at $375,000 this season with increases of $25,000 in each of the next two years.

This season’s salary is last among the 122 listed salaries of the 130 FBS head coaches in a report by USA Today that was updated last month. USA Today also lists more than 300 FBS assistant coaches who are paid a base salary of $375,000 or more.

Chadwell can hit performance bonuses this season totaling $1.25 million this season, however, with an additional $150,000 in academic success bonuses possible. Chadwell would be owed 50 percent of all of those bonuses with the other half going to others in the program including his staff.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Chadwell’s contract this season calls for a $200,000 bonus for a Sun Belt East Division title, $300,000 for a conference championship, $150,000 for a bowl invitation and $200,000 for a bowl victory. Those are all cumulative, so he could collect them all totaling $850,000.

Chadwell also has incentives for season-end rankings in the AP Top 25, Amway Coaches Poll, College Football Playoff rankings or Sagarin rankings. A top 25 ranking earns a $400,000 bonus while a top 50 ranking garners a $250,000 bonus. The Chants are currently in the top 12 of the AP, coaches and CFP rankings.

Chadwell’s contract also includes incentives for classroom performance measured by the Academic Progress Rate that considers eligibility, graduation and student retention of scholarship recipients within the program. An APR between 950 and 965 garners a $50,000 bonus, between 966-980 is worth $100,000, and 981 or above is rewarded with $150,000.

Chadwell’s pay this year will be reduced by 40 unpaid furlough days – 20 mandatory and 20 voluntary – as part of coronavirus-related cuts, according to CCU Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations Kevin Davis.

Chadwell’s 10 assistants make between $80,000 and $152,000, with the exception of defensive coordinator Chad Staggs, whose salary is $240,000.

Per Chadwell’s contract updated in April 2019, if he were to leave for another FBS program, the buyout amount owed to Coastal from the other institution was merely $150,000.

Chadwell is in his third season as CCU head coach, though the first was an interim position. In his first season at CCU in 2017 — CCU’s first in the Sun Belt though it still wasn’t a full FBS member — he was elevated from offensive coordinator to interim head coach just before the start of fall training camp when Moglia took a medical sabbatical for the season. The team went 3-8.

The Chants went 5-7 last year under Chadwell after Moglia stepped down following a 5-7 record in the 2018 season, during which Chadwell was the offensive coordinator and associate head coach.

Prior to his four seasons in Conway, Chadwell had success at three previous head coaching stops.

The Tennessee native and graduate of East Tennessee State went 35-14 in four seasons at Charleston Southern (2013-16), with Big South Conference titles the last two years. He came to CCU with a 60-36 record over eight seasons with stints at Delta State (2012) and North Greenville (2009-11), where he went 20-6 in his final two seasons.