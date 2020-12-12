How CCU football survived thriller against Troy, finished regular season undefeated

Coastal Carolina’s grand hopes at an undefeated season and New Year’s Six bowl game were all but dashed Saturday when Troy scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes take a three-point lead.

Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell was vehement this week in his objections to playing the game, and his fears were coming to fruition.

But Grayson McCall, the redshirt freshman Chadwell surprisingly started at quarterback to start the season, showed no such fear.

McCall drove the Chants 75 yards in 45 seconds with no timeouts and threw the game-winning 23-yard touchdown pass to Jaivon Heiligh with 35 seconds remaining to keep all of CCU’s 2020 dreams alive.

Coastal (11-0), the No. 13 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, pulled out a 42-38 win and remains on pace for a possible prestigious and lucrative NY6 game with the Sun Belt Conference championship game against No. 19 Louisiana (9-1) on deck next Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

The Chants took a 35-23 lead with just 5 minutes remaining on a 2-yard McCall run following an Alex Spillum interception, but Troy stormed back.

Jamontez Woods scored on a 3-yard run with 2:48 remaining and McCall’s second interception of the season set up the Trojans for a 6-yard Tray Eafford touchdown reception with 1:20 to play and all seemed lost.

But McCall hit Heiligh for 27 yards to start the game-winning drive, added a 16-yard pass to tight end Isaiah Likely to the Troy 23 two plays later and hit Heiligh on a narrow slant between a pair of defenders for a touchdown.

Jeffrey Gunter sacked Troy quarterback Jacob Free to force a fumble that Tarron Jackson recovered at the Troy 34 with 17 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Senior C.J. Marable rushed for 120 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns, while McCall completed 24 of 29 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns with the one interception.

