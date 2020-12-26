Perfection blocked: CCU’s hopes of undefeated season spoiled by Liberty in thrilling bowl

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Coastal Carolina during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) AP

Coastal Carolina played an epic game to end an epic season.

The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl, the first bowl game in CCU history, will go down as one of the greatest bowl games ever played. And it completes the greatest season in CCU football history.

But it does not complete an undefeated season.

The Chanticleers (11-1) fought back from continuous deficits Saturday night at Camping World Stadium to tie the game with 3 minutes remaining with a touchdown and two-point conversion, and got a miracle turnover at its goal line with 41 seconds remaining to force overtime.

But Liberty (10-1) pulled out a 37-34 win with a 44-yard Alex Barbir field goal in overtime and block of a Massimo Biscardi 42-yard field goal attempt that would have forced a second overtime and kept CCU’s chances for a perfect season alive.

The Chants, who are ranked ninth in the AP Top 25 Poll and 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings, appeared to be all but helpless when Liberty reached the Coastal 3 on a 15-yard Joshua Mack reception with 1:31 to play, and the Chants called their final timeout.

Coastal was going to let the Flames score a touchdown in order to get the ball back, but Liberty did not attempt to score on first down, as Mack took a knee at the 5. On second down, Mack creeped toward the goal line and was being piled on by CCU players – some pushing him forward to try to force him into the end zone – while simultaneously being pulled back by tight end Jerome Jackson, who had both arms around his running back from behind.

CCU defensive lineman C.J. Brewer was credited with knocking the ball free just shy of the goal line, and safety Alex Spillum won a wrestling match for it to force overtime.

The CCU defense held Liberty without a first down on the first possession of overtime and Barbir made his kick.

Coastal threw three incomplete passes on its ensuing possession, and Biscardi’s field goal attempt was blocked by Elijah James in the interior of the line to give Liberty the win.

Coastal tied the game late with a 72-yard drive in seven plays capped by a 5-yard Greg Latushko touchdown reception, and quarterback Grayson McCall added the two-point conversion run over the left side of the line to tie the game with 3 minutes remaining.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was the game’s MVP and was a problem the entire game for CCU. He rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries and completed 19 of 29 passes for 220 yards with two interceptions. “He was the difference in the game,” CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said.

Saturday’s game had a lot of the elements Coastal’s miraculous season, including a scintillating finish against a ranked opponent and stellar play by McCall.

He completed 21 of 32 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns with an interception and gained 96 yards on 15 carries with a TD. CCU’s Jaivon Heiligh set a Cure Bowl receiving record with 13 catches for 178 receiving yards, tight end Isaiah Likely had five receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown, and Latushko scored touchdowns on both of his receptions.

Willis and McCall now share the six-year Cure Bowl’s record for most touchdowns accounted for with four each.

Coastal got the game’s first possession and turned the ball over on downs when Reese White was stacked up at the line of scrimmage on a run to the right side at the Liberty 36.

Liberty converted a fourth-and-2 short of midfield with a 4-yard run by Willis. A 27-yard pass over the middle to Demario Douglas on third-and-10 moved the ball to the CCU 15 and set up a 5-yard Malik Willis option touchdown run to give Liberty a 7-0 lead 8 minutes into the game.

Coastal was held without a first down on its second drive, as McCall was stopped a yard shy of the marker on a 4-yard quarterback draw.

Liberty converted another fourth down – a 5-yard Willis run on fourth-and-2 at the CCU 22 – en route to its second touchdown on a 6-yard Willis run through a couple attempted tackles for a 14-0 lead.

The largest previous deficit Coastal faced this season was eight points, 17-9 to Appalachian State on Nov. 21.

CCU was shut out in the first quarter for the first time this season and possessed the ball for less than 5 minutes in the opening stanza.

Coastal’s defense gave the team a boost when Brayden Matts intercepted a pass by Willis, who was scrambling to is right and threw deep over the middle. Matts cut in front of intended receiver Johnny Huntley.

Coastal had a 28-yard pass to Isaiah Likely to the 4-yard line negated by a penalty for an ineligible receiver downfield, but the Chants got back inside the 5 on a 20-yard C.J. Marable run on an option pitch from McCall on fourth-and-2 but the drive stalled and CCU settled for a 21-yard Biscardi field goal to get on the board. Jaivon Heiligh had a 19-yard catch in the 12-play, 66-yard scoring drive.

A holding penalty on Liberty negated a return deep into CCU territory on the ensuing kickoff and Coastal forced a punt after three plays, and an unsportsmanlike conduct on Liberty after the punt gave CCU possession at the Flames 47 to set up the Chants’ second scoring drive.

McCall rushed for 16 yards and completed all three pass attempts in the three-play drive, including a 25-yarder to Likely for a touchdown off play-action.

Liberty answered with a 37-yard Barbir field goal with 42 seconds left in the first half to take a 17-10 lead.

McCall led the Chants on a quick seven-play, 55-yard drive to pull within 17-13 on a 33-yard Biscardi field goal, completing three passes to Heiligh for 39 yards and gained 16 yards on a run.

Spillum made a tremendous interception in the end zone on the opening drive of the second half. The Flames drove 78 yards to the CCU 5-yard line in eight plays and Willis threw and out to Douglas near the right sideline with Spillum on Douglas’ hip, and he wrestled the ball away from the receiver as they were going to the ground.

Liberty’s Javon Scruggs returned the favor for Liberty, intercepting an errant throw over the middle by McCall and returning it 59 yards to the CCU 10, and Willis scored on a run on the next play to give Liberty a 24-13 lead.

McCall rebounded by dropping in a beautiful 43-yard touchdown pass to Latushko just before he was knocked out of bounds while scrambling to his left and turning to throw against his body. A two-point conversion was unsuccessful and the Chants trailed 24-19.

Liberty again extended its lead with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that Willis finished with his fourth rushing touchdown of the game, this time from 3 yards.

Marable scored on a 1-yard run to pull the Chants within five points with 10:30 left to play, completing a drive that included an over-the-shoulder 45-yard catch by Heiligh and 24-yard catch to the Liberty 2 by Likely.

A sack by Tarron Jackson and Spillum kept the Flames out of the end zone after a first-and-goal from the 7 and a 32-yard field goal by Barbir gave Liberty a 34-26 lead with 5 minutes to play.