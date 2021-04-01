Who will be the next UNC basketball coach? Here’s who could be on the short list

As many came to grasp Thursday that Roy Williams was in fact retiring as North Carolina’s basketball coach, that it was no crazy April Fool’s type of thing, the question quickly arose:

Who’s next at UNC?

There appears to be no ready answer about the next head coach — no Roy Williams, a member of the UNC “family” and a big winner at another major school, to come in and take over. The continuum of Frank McGuire to Dean Smith to Bill Guthridge to Matt Doherty to Williams might finally end with the naming of the next coach. Or not.

It’s easy to start reeling off possible candidates, a wish list of those who might wind up being interviewed by UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham. But here are some to consider:

Mark Few, Gonzaga

Few might be on the verge of his first and the Zags’ first national title. The Zags made it to the championship game in 2017 but were beaten by Williams and UNC 71-65.

Few, 58, is a West Coast guy. He was born in Creswell, Oregon. He went to the University of Oregon. He’s a Gonzaga guy, through and through, coaching the Zags since 1999 and winning more than 600 games.

Would Few consider making a change? For UNC, he might. If the Zags win a national championship, he might consider a new professional challenge.

Wes Miller, UNC Greensboro

Here’s the way to keep it in the “family.” Miller played for Williams at UNC, learned under Williams, won a national championship with Williams in 2005.

Miller, 38, has made his own mark at UNC Greensboro. The Spartans have won 20 or more games in the past five seasons, going 21-8 in the challenging pandemic season of 2020-21. They reached the NCAA tournament for a second time under Miller, who was named head coach in 2011.

Hubert Davis, UNC assistant

Another family member. Davis, 50, has waited his turn as a hard-working, loyal assistant coach for Williams. He played for Dean Smith. He played in the NBA, was an assistant coach in the NBA. Hired by Williams in 2012, he coached the UNC junior varsity team, as Williams did many years ago.

Is the natural progression now to have Davis moving into the big seat? This might be the time for a man who has always been popular with UNC fans and alumni.

Jay Wright, Villanova

Wright’s name inevitably comes up when major coaching positions come open. With his success, with two national titles, it’s understandable.

Wright, 59, has been at Villanova since 2001. Like Few, he might be looking to start a new coaching chapter. While surely comfortable with his situation, the UNC position might be attractive.

The credentials are there: more than 600 wins, NCAA titles at Villanova in 2016 and 2018, six Big East championships. The name value is there. It could be a home-run hire for UNC, if he’s interested.