Roy Williams, who led North Carolina to three NCAA basketball titles during his 18 seasons as head coach in Chapel Hill, is retiring, the university announced Thursday.

University of North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after 33 years — and social media users were quick to react the news Thursday.

Williams coached the Tar Heels for 18 seasons, winning three national championships during his time in Chapel Hill.

Roy Williams has been a credit to the profession, and one of the truly great coaches of all-time, in any sport. Williams is also a wonderful person. Congratulations on a magnificent career, and thank you. pic.twitter.com/kt8AUzo9zS — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) April 1, 2021 Salute to UNC Head Coach Roy Williams on a legendary 48-year career. All respect. Thank you for all you have done for the game, our league and the greatest rivalry in sports. — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 1, 2021 North Carolina announced Roy Williams is retiring.



Coach Williams finishes with 903 wins with @UNC_Basketball & @KUHoops.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/ZJRwh50C4Y — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2021 My Duke people WILL NOT like this but I grew up a @UNC_Basketball fan.. sad to see a legend retire in Roy Williams. Roy has always been a class act & is one of the greats. Big decision time for a program in which I admire & always respected in our rivalry. — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) April 1, 2021

