From 2003 to 2021: Roy Williams’ 10 most memorable moments at UNC

More from the series The end of an era: Roy Williams announces retirement Read more coverage about Roy Williams’ retirement as coach of the UNC men’s basketball team. Expand All

There have been many memorable moments for Roy Williams at North Carolina. Here are a few for the Tar Heels coach, who announced his retirement on Thursday:

March 6, 2021: A kiss goodbye

North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his team addresses the fans after the Tar HeelsÕ 91-73 victory over Duke on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

It was Senior Day at UNC and much for the Tar Heels to celebrate after a 91-73 win over Duke. Roy Williams, after addressing the seniors, leaned down and kissed the court -- Roy Williams Court -- in what some believed was a farewell gesture. Williams would later dismiss that idea, saying “I knew it was the last game in the Smith Center and that’s all it was.”

Dec. 30, 2019: Tying Dean Smith

North Carolina coach Roy Williams embraces Leaky Black (1) as they begin their celebration with a 91-73 victory over Duke on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

This was the night Williams won his 879th game, tying Dean Smith’s total number of victories, and it was emotional. After the victory over Yale at the Smith Center, Williams was presented a framed photo of Williams and Smith by Smith’s son, Scott, who told him Coach Smith, who died in 2015, would have been happy.

“I think he would be,” a teary-eyed Williams said at the postgame press conference. “I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve been able to stay relatively healthy and I’ve had really good kids who made me look good for a long time.”

Aug. 24, 2018: A special honor

The playing floor at the Dean E. Smith Center was officially given the name “Roy Williams Court.”

“It’s very hard to believe,” Williams said that day. “It’s just so flattering. I have to figure out a way to thank all my current and former players because it may be my name on the court but it really honors them.”

April 3, 2017: A third national title

UNC head coach Roy Williams questions a first half call against the Tar Heels. UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 Monday, April 3, 2017 at the NCAA Final Four National Championship game in Glendale, Az. at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

The season was called the North Carolina “redemption tour” after the ultimate heartbreak of 2016, when the Tar Heels lost the national title to Villanova on Kris Jenkins’ 3-point buzzer-beater. The “tour” ended with a 71-65 win over Gonzaga in the 2017 championship game in Glendale, Arizona.

For Williams, his third national meant he had one more than Dean Smith. “I don’t think I should be mentioned in the same sentence with him,” Williams told the media. “But we’ve got three because I’ve got these guys with me and that’s all I care about right now, my guys.”

Feb. 9, 2016: A scary moment

North Carolina coach Roy Williams is escorted off the court early in the second half of play against Boston College on Tuesday, January 9, 2016 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Williams appeared to faint and sat on the floor surrounded by players during the time out, and had trouble getting to his feet, before being assisted off the court. Assistant coach Steve Robinson took over in Williams’ absence. Williams appeared following the game and said he had a vertigo attack Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

It was a sight that horrified those who saw it: Williams suddenly collapsing to the court during UNC’s game at Boston College. Suffering from vertigo, Williams was helped to the locker room for further medical attention as his team tried to play on, winning 68-65.

Williams later said he had been diagnosed with vertigo in Kansas, at the Mayo Clinic and UNC, joking, “I don’t know that the doctors really care that much about me. I just think they don’t want me to die on their watch.” He also added, “I’m not well mentally.”

Feb. 22, 2015: A memorial for Dean Smith

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams (second from left) gets a handshake from Billy Cunningham after speaking on stage at the Dean E. Smith Center during the public memorial service for Dean Smith entitled “A celebration of the extraordinary life of Dean E. Smith” on Sunday, February 22, 2015. David T. Foster, III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

They gathered together at the Smith Center for a final goodbye for Dean Smith, who had died at 83. Many of Smith’s former players and coaches were there and many tears fell.

But Williams did provide a touch of levity. He told the story of Smith taking one of his teams to Central Prison in Raleigh and then deciding to scrimmage against some of the inmates. Williams said Smith told him, “Coach, you referee.”

“We’re very fortunate to be together in a wonderful, wonderful family,” Williams later said.

April 6, 2009: A second national title

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams cuts down the nets at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Monday April 6, 2009.CHUCK LIDDY chuck.liddy@newsobserver.com CHUCK LIDDY Staff photo by Chuck Liddy

The Tar Heels and Williams did it again: a second NCAA title. UNC, with senior Tyler Hansbrough the star, took down Michigan State in the championship game 89-72.

“Roy Williams is not that good,” Williams said after the game. “But, boy, Ol’ Roy’s got some big-time players and that’s what it takes.”

Sept. 7, 2007: A Hall of Famer

From left, North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams, Harry Flournoy and David Lattin from the 1966 Texas Western team, and former women’s coach Van Chancellor hold their jersey’s after being named members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2007 in Atlanta, Ga., Monday, April 2, 2007. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) ORG XMIT: GAGB102 College Basketball Hall of Fame inductees. Gerry Broome AP

Williams is formally inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He was accompanied to the stage by Dean Smith and Larry Brown during the ceremony.

“I’m ecstatic to be here, so say the least,” Williams said. “More than anyone who has stood before you I’m the luckiest guy alive. Lou Gehrig said it and made it famous but I feel it.”

April 4, 2005: A first national title

KRT SPORTS STORY SLUGGED: FINALFOUR KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY HARRY E. WALKER/KRT (April 4) ST. LOUIS, MO-- North Carolina players and head coach Roy Williams celebrate on the court as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 75-70 in the Men’s 2005 NCAA championship game in St. Louis, Missouri, Monday, April 4, 2005. (lde) 2005 ORG XMIT: 1016369 HARRY E. WALKER KRT

It finally happened for Williams: a first national championship. The Tar Heels, with Sean May scoring 26 points, defeated Illinois 75-70 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis.

As the players gathered around him, rubbing his head, Williams thanked the seniors and the players and downplayed any talk about it being his first title. “They took me for a heckuva ride,” he said on a CBS interview, “What this was was a victory for North Carolina’s TEAM. ... I’m speechless. I usually talk my rear end off but I’m speechless.”

April 14, 2003: Coming back home

Roy Williams waves to a small gathering of fans and well wishers as he prepares to board a private jet at Lawrence Municipal Airport that would deliver him to North Carolina on Monday (04/14/03). Williams will replace Matt Dougherty as the men’s head basketball coach. (PHOTO BY SHANE KEYSER/STAFF) NOT PUBLISHED-BASKETBALL SHANE KEYSER THE KANSAS CITY STAR

The North Carolina kid came home. Williams was named UNC basketball coach with Dean Smith and Bill Guthridge standing nearby at the press conference at the Smith Center.

Williams said it was tough leaving Kansas, which gave him his first head coaching job, saying only a death or serious illness in the family was tougher than telling his players he was leaving after 15 seasons.

“I was a Tar Heel born. When I die I’ll be a Tar Heel dead,” Williams said. “But in the middle I have been Tar Heel and Jayhawk bred and I am, so, so happy and proud of that.”

April 7, 2003: Words to remember

Grant Andrews holds a sign at Forbes Field in Topeka, Kan., as he waits for the Kansas mens basketball team Tuesday, April 8, 2003. The sign refers to Kansas coach Roy Williams’ comments made after Kansas lost the 2003 NCAA Tournament championship game to Syracuse, 81-78, Monday in New Orleans. (AP Photo/The Topeka Capital-Journal, Ann Williamson) ANN WILLIAMSON AP

It was at the 2003 Final Four and Syracuse had just beaten Kansas 81-78 for the NCAA title. Bonnie Bernstein of CBS was interviewing Williams, who was then the Jayhawks coach, and the subject was raised about Matt Doherty leaving UNC. Williams was asked about his “level of interest” in leaving Kansas for the UNC job.

“I haven’t thought about that for one second,” Williams said. “You ask that question as a journalist, that’s fine, but as a human being that’s not very nice because it’s not very sensitive. I’ve got to think in tough times people have got to be more sensitive. I could give a (expletive) about North Carolina right now. I’ve got 13 kids in that locker room that I love.”

His salty reference to North Carolina made headlines. His last comment was more pertinent.

For more news about Roy Williams and other college sports updates, sign up for our free ACC Now email newsletter.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News unc-now 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy March 30, 2016 4:02 PM