Traffic congestion on U.S. 501 north increasing as Hurricane Dorian evacuation begins
A combination of evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Dorian and tourists heading home from Labor Day Weekend is causing traffic to back up on U.S. 501 Northbound.
S.C. Department of Transportation traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic heading north on U.S. 501 beginning near the intersection of Gardner Lacy Road and continuing to move slowly past the bridge over Lake Busbee.
Gov. Henry McMaster issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Zone A in Horry and Georgetown counties beginning at noon Monday.
SCDOT altered traffic patterns on U.S. 501 to aid evacuations last year ahead of Hurricane Florence, but no such plans have been announced for this evacuation.
Horry County evacuation routes:
North Myrtle Beach and northward: Evacuees from north of Briarcliffe Acres will take SC 9 north to I-95 and beyond.
Briarcliffe Acres south to Myrtle Beach 10th Avenue North: Evacuees in Briarcliffe Acres south to 10th Avenue North will take SC 22 (Conway Bypass) to US 501 to Marion. In Marion, they may then take US 76 to Florence to access I-95 southbound or they may stay on US 501 to SC 38 to access I-95 northbound.
Myrtle Beach, from 10th Avenue North south to the Myrtle Beach International Airport: Evacuees from the Myrtle Beach area south of 10th Avenue North and north of the Myrtle Beach International Airport will take US 501 to Conway. They may then take US 378 to Columbia or continue on US 501 to Marion. In Marion, they may then take US 76 to Florence to access I-95 southbound or they may stay on US 501 to SC 38 to access I-95 northbound.
Myrtle Beach International Airport southward through Surfside Beach: Evacuees from the Myrtle Beach International Airport south through Surfside Beach will take SC 544 to US 501 to Conway. They may then take US 378 to Columbia or continue on US 501 to Marion. In Marion, they may then take US 76 to Florence to access I-95 southbound or they may stay on US 501 to SC 38 to access I-95 northbound.
Garden City Beach south to Winyah Bay: Evacuees from Garden City Beach south to Winyah Bay will take US 17 south through Georgetown. They will then take US 521 to SC 261 to US 378 to Columbia. Alternatively, they may take US 17 south to US 701 in Georgetown to SC 51 to US 378 at Kingsburg.
