Traffic congestion on U.S. 501 north increasing as Hurricane Dorian evacuation begins

A video from Shore Beach Service on Hilton Head Island shows a strong rip current Aug. 31 near beach marker nine on the south end. The lifeguard service attributed the strong currents to Hurricane Dorian.

A combination of evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Dorian and tourists heading home from Labor Day Weekend is causing traffic to back up on U.S. 501 Northbound.

S.C. Department of Transportation traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic heading north on U.S. 501 beginning near the intersection of Gardner Lacy Road and continuing to move slowly past the bridge over Lake Busbee.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Zone A in Horry and Georgetown counties beginning at noon Monday.

SCDOT altered traffic patterns on U.S. 501 to aid evacuations last year ahead of Hurricane Florence, but no such plans have been announced for this evacuation.

Horry County evacuation routes: