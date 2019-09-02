Hurricane Dorian live update: Confidence increasing storm will impact Carolinas coast

Hurricane Dorian slams Bahamas as it nears U.S. coast Hurricane Dorian's center is about 40 miles east of Freeport Grand, Bahamas. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm nears the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's center is about 40 miles east of Freeport Grand, Bahamas. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm nears the U.S.

9:30 a.m. Confidence is increasing Monday morning that northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina will be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

In its latest briefing, the National Weather Service notes that the hurricane is expected to approach the Carolinas by midweek and exit Thursday night.

The immediate concerns include minor coastal flooding and strong rip currents, while concerns for later in the week include flooding rain, storm surge, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes, the NWS reports.

The overall confidence are moderate for direct impact because those impacts are likely three days away, according to NWS, but confidence is high for heavy rainfall and minor tidal flooding.

Horry County announced it will officially move to OPCON 1 at noon to support Gov. McMaster’s evacutation orders, and it will open it Emergency Operations Center at 10 a.m. While the school and state government offices will be closed Tuesday, county offices will remain open and operating on a normal schedule.

Recap from the weekend: Hurricane Dorian became a Category 5 hurricane with record wind as high as 185 mph, according to National Weather Service. As the path of the hurricane continues to move toward the eastern coast of Florida, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued mandatory evacuation orders in several counties, including Zone A in Horry and Georgetown counties. As part of McMaster’s order, both counties’ school districts will also be closed beginning Tuesday. Both counties and several municipalities, including Myrtle Beach, declared an emergency and moved to OPCON 2 in preparation for enacting emergency operations.