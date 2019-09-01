Weather News
S.C. governor calls for evacuations for one Horry County zone as Hurricane Dorian nears
What are hurricane evacuation zones?
On Sunday evening, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered evacuations for parts of some state counties, including Zone A of Horry and Georgetown, to begin at noon Monday as Hurricane Dorian approaches the East Coast.
Zone A includes all areas east of U.S. Business 17 up to the intersection with U.S. 17 and all areas east of U.S. 17 to the northern county line.
Earlier Sunday, Horry County ordered a state of emergency as our coastline is within the cone forecast for Dorian, currently a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. It is believed Dorian will either come ashore or ride near the coast sometime Wednesday and Thursday.
Other counties with areas ordered to evacuate included Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley.
McMaster also announced all Horry and Georgetown county schools would be closed Tuesday and until further notice.
Horry County zones
If the governor calls for mandatory evacuations, he will likely do so by picking zones to evacuate.
Here are the zone locations in Horry County:
Zone A (red):
All areas east of U.S. Business 17 up to the intersection with U.S. 17
All areas east of U.S. 17 to the norther county line
Zone B (yellow):
- Areas South of Highway 707 and Longwood Drive
All areas in Longwood Plantation to the Waccamaw River
All areas east of US 17 to the northern county line
All areas east of US 17 Bypass to US 17
Zone C (orange):
- Areas between Hwy 701 and Hwy 544
South of Brown’s Chapel Avenue and Hwy 814
All areas east of Highway 90 to US 7 to the northern county line
All areas east of Highway 31 (Carolina Bays Parkway) to Hwy 90
Evacuation routes
Officials recommend bringing a road map with you as you evacuate. The following are the current evacuation routes listed on Horry County Government’s :
