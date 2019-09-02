Double red flags: Myrtle Beach issues ban on swimming in ocean for second straight day

Hurricane Dorian continues to churn over Bahamas, still tracking toward Carolinas Check out the Monday 6am forecast for the latest on the predicted track of Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Monday 6am forecast for the latest on the predicted track of Hurricane Dorian.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department issued double red flags — which means no swimming — for the second consecutive day.

The department announced the decision Monday morning on social media, citing unsafe conditions due to the effects of Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 4 storm just off the coast of Florida.

“Thank you for helping us keep your families and our crews safe by not going more than ankle deep in the water!” a tweet reads.

MBFD has implied that decision on whether or not to allow swimming will be considered based on daily monitoring of the conditions.

“We constantly evaluate ocean conditions and flag the beach accordingly,” a Sunday tweet says.

Meanwhile, swimming in Pawleys Island, for one, is still allowed, but the PI police department advises people to be careful.

“As always, swimming at Pawleys Island is at your own risk. There is an increased risk of rip currents & rough surf today. Please know your limitations & swim with caution,” the department tweeted.