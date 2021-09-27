South Carolina

Satterfield’s sons want Alex Murdaugh jailed until insurance money returned, lawsuit says

Alex Murdaugh Coverage

The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh.

The heirs of the Murdaugh family housekeeper who died after an alleged trip-and-fall accident in 2018 have asked a judge to jail Alex Murdaugh, according to a Monday court filing.

Gloria Satterfield’s sons, Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott, filed a motion for civil detention, asking for a court order “requiring the arrest and detention” of Alex Murdaugh until he returns “the property that he has that he has fraudulently embezzled from them,” according to the filing by their lawyer, Eric Bland.

The filing cites a state law that says under certain circumstances a person can be arrested in a civil case despite there not being criminal charges.

Monday’s legal action is part of a civil lawsuit brought by Gloria Satterfield’s two sons on Sept. 15 that alleged that Murdaugh, attorney Corey Fleming and Hampton banker Chad Westendorf were part of a scheme in 2018 and 2019 that deprived the sons of their rightful inheritance.

The inheritance, according to later filings in the sons’ lawsuit, was $2.7 million, according to an order — which was never filed — in a wrongful death legal claim that the two sons made against Murdaugh and the insurance companies that covered his homeowner’s policies.

The order was for a total of $4.3 million in insurance proceeds, and Bland said Satterfield’s two sons received no money at all.

The motion asks Judge Carmen Mullen or another judge for a hearing in which all parties will testify under oath. The motion puts more attention on one of the half-dozen investigations tied to the Murdaugh family.

Mullen, who has ties to the Murdaugh family and recused herself from involvement in court proceedings in the 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach and resulted in Paul Murdaugh facing criminal charges, allegedly approved the secret $4.3 million settlement in 2019, according to Monday’s filing.

Bland also said last week that he is turning the case over to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division for criminal investigation.

SLED Chief Mark Keel said earlier this month his agency is investigating not only the death of Satterfield, who is said to have died in a fall at Murdaugh’s house, but also the financial handling of insurance proceeds after her death.

“We are going to follow the facts, wherever they are,” Keel said.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 1:25 PM.

