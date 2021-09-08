Alex Murdaugh suspended from legal practice by SC Supreme Court

Well-known South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was suspended from practicing law by the S.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Murdaugh, 53, was given an interim suspension, according to an order issued by the high court.

The order said that Murdaugh had consented “to the issuance of an order of interim suspension in this matter.”

The order said Murdaugh was suspended under Rule 17(b) of the SC Appellate Court rules, which says:

“Upon receipt of sufficient evidence demonstrating that a lawyer poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public or to the administration of justice, the Supreme Court may place the lawyer on interim suspension pending a final determination in any proceeding under these rules.”

Murdaugh is under investigation by his Hampton law firm for misappropriating money, the firm said Monday.

Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, said on Wednesday that an interim suspension order is “fairly standard in cases where there are credible allegations of misappropriation of client funds, or where there is credible evidence that a lawyer is incapacitated due to substance abuse or mental illness or injury,” Griffin said.

Griffin, who pointed that Murdaugh consented to the suspension, said that Murdaugh is being treated for substance abuse at a rehabilitation facility. Griffin declined to identify the facility and he did not know how long Murdaugh’s treatment would last.

For years, Murdaugh has been a highly respected member of the S.C. Bar, which has some 12,000 lawyer-members. He served 13 years on the governing body of the state’s Trial Lawyers Association and the group’s president from 2006-2007. Murdaugh was also president in 2016 of the group, which renamed itself and became the S.C. Association for Justice.

On Monday night, Murdaugh’s longtime law firm — Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick — made a public announcement that he had resigned from the firm and “is no longer associated with PMPED in any manner.”

The firm said, “His resignation came after the discovery by PMPED that Alex misappropriated funds in violation of PMPED standards and policies.”

The firm also said it had notified law enforcement and the S.C. Bar.

The suspension is only the latest of personal and legal woes besetting Murdaugh, a member of a prominent Low Country legal family who is descended from generations of elected prosecutors.

In early June, Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul were shot to death at his Colleton County estate. So far, the State Law Enforcement Division has not identified a suspect or made any arrests.