SLED investigating missing millions from Alex Murdaugh’s former SC law firm

READ MORE Alex Murdaugh Coverage The Murdaugh family saga has dominated the news after another shooting, a resignation and criminal accusations — with Alex Murdaugh at the center of it all. Here are the latest updates on Alex Murdaugh. Expand All

The State Law Enforcement Division has opened an investigation into money that a Hampton County law firm has charged that former partner Alex Murdaugh “misappropriated.”

The announcement was made late Monday by SLED Chief Mark Keel, whose agency investigates matters of a criminal nature.

The firm Murdaugh was with is called Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED) law firm. It is headquartered in Hampton.

A source close to the case said the amount of missing money from the firm may be around $5 million.

“As Chief of SLED, I continue to urge the public to be patient and let this investigation take its course,” Keel said. “Investigative decisions we make throughout this case and any potentially related case must ultimately withstand the scrutiny of the criminal justice process.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Keel continued that “with all cases, SLED is committed to conducting a professional, thorough, and impartial criminal investigation, no matter where the facts lead us.”

Jim Griffin, a Columbia lawyer who with attorney Dick Harpootlian is representing Alex Murdaugh, declined comment on Keel’s statement.

This is the fourth criminal investigation opened in recent months into matters related to the Murdaugh family.

On June 7, SLED began investigating the homicides that day of Alex Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52, and his son, Paul, 22, at the Murdaugh’s estate in Colleton County. They were shot to death outside the family home. Sources said Paul was slain with a shotgun and Maggie with an assault rifle.

No arrests have been announced in that investigation, and SLED has named no suspects.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Two weeks after those killings, SLED said it was investigating the 2015 death of Stephen Smith. He died in an alleged hit-and-run case that went cold. There were widespread rumors aired in news media that tied Smith’s death to the Murdaughs but nothing substantial ever found. SLED said it opened an investigation due to information discovered in the ongoing investigation into Paul and Maggie’s slayings.

On Sept. 4, Alex Murdaugh said was shot in the head on a rural road in Hampton County.

SLED is investigating this shooting as well. Murdaugh’s lawyer said he sustained injuries, and the shooting was not self-inflicted.

SLED has declined to provide more information or corroborate that account. The agency said it stands by its original description of Murdaugh’s wound as a “superficial gunshot wound to the head.”

On Sept. 6, Labor Day, two days after the shooting, lawyers for Alex Murdaugh announced he was resigning from the law firm his great-grandfather started in 1910 and issued an apology

Later on Sept. 6, Murdaugh’s former law firm issued a public statement saying that on Sept. 3, the day before Alex Murdaugh said he was shot on the rural road, firm lawyers confronted him with allegations that he had misappropriated money from the firm and he resigned on that day.

In its statement, the firm did not say how much money Alex Murdaugh was suspected of taking. Neither did the firm say whether the missing money was client money or firm operating funds.

Last Wednesday, two days Alex Murdaugh announced his resignation and the firm announced the alleged misappropriation, the S.C. Supreme Court issued an interim suspension of his license to practice law.

That same day, the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office officially cut ties with Murdaugh as a volunteer prosecutor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.