‘My wife and child were just shot badly’: SLED releases 911 audio in Murdaugh homicides

In newly released audio of the 911 call in the Murdaugh double homicide June 7, Alex Murdaugh frantically describes finding his wife and son shot to death near dog kennels on their Colleton County estate.

“I need the police and an ambulance immediately,” Murdaugh tells the 911 dispatcher hysterically. “My wife and child were just shot badly.”

Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie, were found shot multiple times at the family’s sprawling hunting property near Islandton. Alex, the father and husband of the victims, called 911 at 10:07 p.m.

Hampton County dispatchers confirmed the address on Moselle Road in Colleton County, and passed the call to Colleton County Communications.

Eighteen minutes later, at 10:25 p.m., first responders arrived at the scene.

Throughout the panicked phone call, Murdaugh told dispatchers to hurry. He said he had just arrived home to find his wife and son dead. Asked if anyone was supposed to be at the house, Murdaugh said no.

The dispatcher asked Murdaugh if he saw anyone in the area. He responded no.

The dispatcher told him not to touch the bodies. Murdaugh responded that he had already touched them to see if they were breathing.

At the end of the call, the dispatcher told Murdaugh to turn on the flashers of his car. First responders were in route. Murdaugh ended the call.

“Ma’am I need to call some of my family on this,” he said.