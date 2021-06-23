Live updates Wednesday: Information in Murdaugh murders case reopens teen’s death investigation

More from the series Murdaugh murders in Colleton County Two members of a powerhouse legal family were shot and killed June 7 in Colleton County, SC. Read more of our coverage. Expand All

Based on information gathered during the Murdaugh double homicide investigation in Colleton County, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division has reopened a separate death investigation in Hampton County, home of the prominent family’s law firm.

Just under six years ago, the body of 19-year-old Stephen Smith was found in the middle of a road in Hampton County.

No arrests were made in Smith’s death, and police ruled it a hit-and-run accident. Rumors floated around town that Smith was killed because he was gay and that people knew who did it, his mother told news outlets at the time.

Nearly six years later, Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Maggie, 52, were found shot to death outside their home.

MURDAUGH LAW FIRM STATEMENT

Wednesday 9:36 a.m.: Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, the Murdaugh family’s law firm that was founded in Hampton in 1910, posts a photo to its Facebook page.

The image reads: “We’d like to thank the legal and local communities for the outpouring love and support we’ve received in the wake of the recent tragedies.”

The post offers no further detail.

A photo posted by the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm to its Facebook page on June 23, 2021. Screenshot Facebook

- Lana Ferguson

DEATH INVESTIGATION REOPENED

Tuesday evening: SLED acknowledges it is reopening the 2015 investigation into Smith’s death. The agency said the decision was based on information gathered during the Murdaugh double homicide investigation.

No official statements have connected the Murdaugh family to Smith’s death, but SLED’s decision to reopen the case raises questions about whether the family is connected to Smith.

A picture of Stephen Smith, who was killed in July 8, 2015, on his mother’s Facebook account. The investigation into his death was reopened on June 22, 2021 after police were looking into the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. Sandy Smith, Facebook

Investigators previously determined Smith was the victim of a hit-and-run accident, despite police reports showing no evidence of that.

“There would never be justice for Stephen in Hampton County,” Sandy Smith, the teen’s mother, previously told The State Media Co. in 2019 after a boat crash killed Mallory Beach and implicated members of the Murdaugh family.

- Lana Ferguson, Kacen Bayless, Jake Shore

WHO WAS STEPHEN SMITH?

1996 to 2015: Stephen Smith was born in Lexington County in central South Carolina.

He graduated from Wade Hampton High School in 2014 and then attended Orangeburg–Calhoun Technical College. He was studying to become a registered nurse, his obituary said.

On July 8, 2015, Smith’s body was found on Sandy Run Road near Hampton. His death was ruled a hit-and-run accident, despite lack of evidence.

Pictured is Stephen Smith in the 2014 Hampton Wade High School “A Devil In Every Crowd” yearbook. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

Months after his death, his mother Sandy Smith did an interview with Hampton County’s local newspaper, the Hampton County Guardian.

“I know when Stephen was born, but I don’t know exactly when he died. I know what his first words were, but I need to know what his last words were. I want to know who took my son from me,” she told the newspaper. “People need to realize that these murderers are still out there and it could be their child next.”

A screenshot of an article in the Hampton County Guardian about Stephen Smith’s death in 2015. Screenshot Hampton County Guardian

In the article, Smith says she believed her son was killed because he was gay. She also alleged he was killed “by several local Hampton County youths from prestigious families which she believes have sworn to protect their children, no matter what heinous crime they committed.” Although she would not name who she thought was responsible in her son’s death, she told the Hampton County Guardian she knew who did it.

She said Smith was a straight-A student who was always smiling. She didn’t know he had any enemies.

Smith’s death investigation and the rumors surrounding it regained traction in 2019 after a boat crash killed another Hampton County teen. Paul Murdaugh was charged with three felonies, boating while under the influence. The case was pending at the time he was found dead.

- Lana Ferguson

