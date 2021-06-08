State and local police investigating double homicide in Colleton County. What we know

State police are investigating after two people were found dead in Colleton County on Monday, an official confirmed Tuesday.
S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Tommy Crosby was not able to confirm any other details around the deaths.
Calls to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Coroner were not immediately returned Tuesday morning.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
This is a breaking news story
In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.
A reporter for The Island Packet covering local government and development, Kacen Bayless is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri with an emphasis in investigative reporting. In the past, he’s worked for St. Louis Magazine, the Columbia Missourian, KBIA and the Columbia Business Times. His work has garnered Missouri and South Carolina Press Association awards for investigative, enterprise, in-depth, health, growth and government reporting.Support my work with a digital subscription
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Hampton County. She joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime/breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019.Support my work with a digital subscription
Comments