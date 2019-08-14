Police arrest teen accused of shooting into a Charlotte home, killing another teen

CMPD Chief Putney: We have young people grabbing guns to solve minor conflicts CMPD Chief Kerr Putney has been looking around the country at statistics and sees that many major cities are suffering from violence at the hands of young people just like Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMPD Chief Kerr Putney has been looking around the country at statistics and sees that many major cities are suffering from violence at the hands of young people just like Charlotte.

Police arrested a teenager on Wednesday accused of firing bullets into a north Charlotte home, killing another teen.

The victim, 16-year-old Jayvon Christopher Goolsby, was apparently going about his early morning routine before school when he was killed on June 5, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Bryan Crum said at the time.

Police arrested 16-year-old Cameron Terrell Holden of Charlotte. He is charged with murder and eight counts of shooting into an occupied property, according to a CMPD news release.

Crum said in June that seven people were in the home in the 6200 block of Ohaus Court when shots were fired into the house at 5:43 a.m. that Wednesday, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Police believe the house was targeted, but it’s unclear why, according to the lieutenant.

