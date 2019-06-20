North Carolina

Bullet fired at Charlotte neighborhood pool hits 42-year-old man. He died, CMPD say

Area where Charlotte’s latest homicide is believed to have occurred, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
Area where Charlotte’s latest homicide is believed to have occurred, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. Street View image from February 2019. © 2019 Google

A man was shot at a neighborhood pool in southeast Charlotte Wednesday evening and later died at a hospital, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Kenneth Anderson. Police have not said if they have a suspect.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at Callaway Park near the intersection of Clifton Meadow Drive and Twin Falls Lane, police said in a press release.

“Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service at a public neighborhood pool,” said a release. “The caller advised that the victim left the scene in a vehicle driven by another person.

“At 7:38 p.m., 911 received a call from staff at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center located at 1500 Matthews Township Parkway regarding a male who had arrived at their hospital,” said the release.

Anderson died “a short time later,” police said.

Investigators were seeking witnesses to the shooting at 704-432-TIPS.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

  Comments  