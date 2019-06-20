Bullet fired at Charlotte neighborhood pool hits 42-year-old man. He died, CMPD say

Area where Charlotte’s latest homicide is believed to have occurred, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. Street View image from February 2019. © 2019 Google

A man was shot at a neighborhood pool in southeast Charlotte Wednesday evening and later died at a hospital, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Kenneth Anderson. Police have not said if they have a suspect.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at Callaway Park near the intersection of Clifton Meadow Drive and Twin Falls Lane, police said in a press release.

“Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service at a public neighborhood pool,” said a release. “The caller advised that the victim left the scene in a vehicle driven by another person.

“At 7:38 p.m., 911 received a call from staff at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center located at 1500 Matthews Township Parkway regarding a male who had arrived at their hospital,” said the release.

Anderson died “a short time later,” police said.

Investigators were seeking witnesses to the shooting at 704-432-TIPS.