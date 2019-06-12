1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting spree at uptown Charlotte apartment building, cops says

Area where the shootings occurred in uptown Charlotte early Wednesday. One man is dead, three other people were wounded. Street View image from Feb. 2019. © 2019 Google

A series of shootings early Wednesday at an uptown Charlotte apartment building left one person dead and three wounded, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identify of the dead male was not released early Wednesday.

Three of the victims were found in the stairwell of an apartment building at 305 N. Graham Street, says police.

WSOC reports that the four were linked to a party that was staged in a rented apartment in the building. The event was a “large teen graduation party,” according to the Charlotte Observer’s news partner WBTV.

Investigators say someone made a 911 call at 12:52 a.m. to report an assault with a deadly weapon at the scene.

“One victim was pronounced deceased on scene,” said a CMPD press release. “Two victims were transported to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center. An additional male victim later showed up at Novant hospital with a gunshot wound.”

The conditions of the wounded were not released.

Detectives were searching the area early Wednesday for witnesses, said a release.

The mother of a teen who attended the party told WCNC “it was a graduation party for students from Mallard Creek High School.” The party turned violent when someone was denied admission, the station reported.

More than 50 people have died in homicides this year in Charlotte.