Suspect in fatal shooting at Myrtle Beach restaurant extradited to Horry County jail

Another man involved in the fatal shooting at Allen’s Food Basket is sitting in Horry County jail after being arrested in Texas last month.

Tyrese Lighty was the fourth person arrested in connection to a double-homicide that happened at a the Myrtle Beach restaurant in October 2020. The shooting left 30-year-old Darius Hemingway and 38-year-old Antonio Woods dead and six others injured.

Lighty was arrested Feb. 3, near San Antonio, Texas by the U.S. Marshal Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, which serves western Texas. On Sunday afternoon, he was listed in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to a statement from the U.S. Marshal Service, Lighty “quickly went into hiding” after the shooting and “had been on the run ever since.”

Officials said they found Lighty at an apartment in Live Oak, Texas, which is part of the San Antonio metropolitan area.

Myrtle Beach police worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to track Lighty down after investigators learned he had ties in San Antonio.

Bozeman said Lighty has eight outstanding warrants — two counts of homicide, five counts of attempted murder and one aggravated assault.

“We specifically arrested him based off the original warrants that was sought after by the Myrtle Beach Police Department,” Bozeman said.

The extradition process was handled by the county, not the U.S. Marshal Service.

THE SHOOTING

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at Allen’s Food Basket, a restaurant that sits at U.S. 501 near Canal Street in Myrtle Beach.

Three others have been arrested in connection with the double homicide. Mardave Dawoo Hunter, 25, was arrested in December. Samuel Frye, 21, and Lonnell Damon Duckett Jr., 20, were arrested in October. At the time of his arrest, Frye was an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force and stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter. All three men have been charged with murder.

THE VICTIMS

Hemingway and Woods were well-known locally for the work they did for their communities. Woods grew up in the Kingstree area of Williamsburg County, where he was remembered as a mentor to many. Hemingway was known in the Racepath community in Myrtle Beach for his work in the organization of Thanksgiving and Christmas charity drives.