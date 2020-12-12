Myrtle Beach police make another arrest in restaurant double-murder case

A 25-year-old man is the third person arrested in connection to a double-murder at a Myrtle Beach restaurant.

Myrtle Beach police announced Saturday the arrest of Mardave Dawoo Hunter. He was charged with two counts of murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and five counts of attempted of murder.

He is being held in Myrtle Beach jail without bond. He faces life in prison.

Myrtle Beach police responded to Allen’s Food Basket restaurant off U.S. 501, around 4:30 a.m. Oct 19 for the shooting. Two people died in the incident. Three more people were hospitalized after the shooting. One person was treated at the scene and released.

Darius Hemingway, 30, died in the shooting’s immediate aftermath. Antonio Woods died about a day after the shooting.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Samuel Frye, 21, was initially charged with being an accessory to a felony or murder. Myrtle Beach police then charged him with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Frye is an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force and is stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

Lonnell Damon Duckett Jr., 20, of Rembert, was charged with eight counts of accessory after the fact to a felony or murder