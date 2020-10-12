1 dead, several hurt in shooting off U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach , police say

One person died and several others were hurt during a shooting off U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach, police say.

Officers responded to Allen’s Food Basket, 1012 U.S. 501, around 4:30 a.m. Monday for the reported shooting, Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest said. Police confirmed a few hours after the shooting that one person died. Several others were injured and receiving treatment.

Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officers have not released any details about possible suspects in the shooting.

Police ask anyone with photos, videos or information about the incident contact 843-918-1382.

Several officers were on scene and investigating hours after the shooting. Authorities had roped off most of the 1000 block with yellow, crime scene tape. The shooting happened near Canal Street.