Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

1 dead, several hurt in shooting off U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach , police say

One person died and several others were hurt during a shooting off U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach, police say.

Officers responded to Allen’s Food Basket, 1012 U.S. 501, around 4:30 a.m. Monday for the reported shooting, Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest said. Police confirmed a few hours after the shooting that one person died. Several others were injured and receiving treatment.

Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officers have not released any details about possible suspects in the shooting.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police ask anyone with photos, videos or information about the incident contact 843-918-1382.

Several officers were on scene and investigating hours after the shooting. Authorities had roped off most of the 1000 block with yellow, crime scene tape. The shooting happened near Canal Street.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service