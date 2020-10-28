Second man charged in connection to double murder at Myrtle Beach restaurant

Police have arrested a second suspect in a double murder at a Myrtle Beach restaurant.

Myrtle Beach officers announced Wednesday they arrested Lonnell Damon Duckett Jr., 20, of Rembert. He was charged with eight counts of accessory after the fact to a felony or murder in connection to a shooting at Allen’s Food Basket earlier this month.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the restaurant off U.S. 501, around 4:30 a.m. Oct 19 for the shooting. Two people died in the incident. Three more people were hospitalized after the shooting. One person was treated at the scene and released.

Darius Hemingway, 30, died in the shooting’s immediate aftermath. Antonio Woods died about a day after the shooting.

Samuel Frye, 21, was initially charged with being an accessory to a felony or murder. Myrtle Beach police then charged him with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

He faces life in prison.

Frye was stationed at Shaw Air Force base.

Authorities say they are still working to find additional people who were inside Allen’s Food Bank at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.