Man arrested in Texas in connection to Myrtle Beach restaurant double-murder

Tyrese Lighty is the fourth person arrested in connection to a double-homicide that happened at a Myrtle Beach restaurant in October.

Authorities say Lighty, 22, was involved in a shooting at Allen’s Food Basket that left 30-year-old Darius Hemingway and 38-year-old Antonio Woods dead and six others injured.

Lighty was arrested near San Antonio, Texas by the U.S. Marshal Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, which serves western Texas.

According to a statement from the U.S. Marshal Service, Lighty “quickly went into hiding” after the shooting and “had been on the run ever since.”

Officials said they found Lighty at an apartment in Live Oak, Texas, which is part of the San Antonio metropolitan area.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Public Affairs Officer Chris Bozeman confirmed that Lighty is being held at Bexar County Jail and awaiting extradition.

Myrtle Beach police worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to track Lighty down after investigators learned he had ties in San Antonio.

Bozeman said Lighty has eight outstanding warrants — two counts of homicide, five counts of attempted murder and one aggravated assault.

“We specifically arrested him based off the original warrants that was sought after by the Myrtle Beach Police Department,” Bozeman said.

The extradition process is handled by the county, not the U.S. Marshal Service.

Myrtle Beach police confirmed Lighty is awaiting extradition to the Grand Strand. Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest said police will serve Lighty his warrant after he is extradited.

The day of the shooting

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at Allen’s Food Basket, a restaurant that sits at U.S. 501 near Canal Street in Myrtle Beach.

Three others have been arrested in connection with the double homicide. Mardave Dawoo Hunter, 25, was arrested in December. Samuel Frye, 21, and Lonnell Damon Duckett Jr., 20, were arrested in October. At the time of his arrest, Frye was an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force and stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter. All three men have been charged with murder.

Remembering the victims

Hemingway and Woods were well-known locally for the work they did for their communities. Woods grew up in the Kingstree area of Williamsburg County, where he was remembered as a mentor to many. Hemingway was known in the Racepath community in Myrtle Beach for his work in the organization of Thanksgiving and Christmas charity drives.