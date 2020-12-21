North Myrtle mom who killed babies and threw them in the trash wants conviction overturned

The mom convicted of killing her babies in North Myrtle Beach and throwing them in the trash has started the appeals process.

Alyssa Dayvault was sentenced to 40 years in prison after her conviction of two counts of homicide by child, even though she was not present at her trial.

She turned herself in to the police the day after the jury handed down it verdict. The Horry County, SC, jury convicted Dayvault of throwing her two children in the trash moments after she gave birth in 2017 and 2018. She was arrested after the 2018 incident and initially denied giving birth to police.

Recently, Dayvault filed a notice of appeals, which starts the process for her case to be heard by the South Carolina Department of Appeals.

Her attorneys will then file a document with the court to point out errors made during the trial. The appeals process can take years.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At the start of her trial, Dayvault’s lawyers objected to proceeding without her. But, trial judge Steven John denied the request and noted that at a pretrial hearing, he told Dayvault if she did not attend her trial it would continue without her.

There were also numerous objections made by the defense during the course of the trial.

At her sentencing hearing, Dayvault said she wanted to apologize to her other daughters for what she did. She said she knew she made a horrible mistake.

“I hope one day they’ll forgive me for what I’ve done,” Dayvault said.