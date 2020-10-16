Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Police find mom who killed two babies and then skipped her trial

Police found the mom who skipped the trial where she was convicted of killing her two babies and throwing them in the trash.

Alyssa Dayvault turned herself in to North Myrtle Beach police, spokesman Pat Dowling confirmed. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday afternoon. Dayvault skipped her trial in Horry County this week over the babies’ deaths, but a jury still found her guilty.

Dayvault was convicted of two counts of homicide by child abuse. Since she was not present for her trial, Dayvault’s sentence was sealed and will be read once she returns to court.

Prosecutors said Dayvault gave birth in 2017 and 2018 to babies that were alive after birth. She then threw the babies in the trash moments after giving birth. After the 2018 birth, Dayvaut developed an infection, which required her to go to the hospital. It was then the police investigation started.

Dayvault spoke to officers and initially denied being pregnant in 2018. But, she soon confessed to giving birth and disposing of the baby.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I was so scared, I don’t know,” Dayvault said in the interview, which was played during the trial. “I wasn’t thinking. I don’t have an explanation. I wasn’t thinking. I was too scared.”

Dayvault described how she was in the bathroom of her North Myrtle Beach home and gave birth. She talked about the process and cleaning up afterward. Police then ask her if she got rid of the baby because she “couldn’t handle it anymore?”

Dayvault nodded her head and said, “yes.”

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service