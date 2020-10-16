Police find mom who killed two babies and then skipped her trial

Police found the mom who skipped the trial where she was convicted of killing her two babies and throwing them in the trash.

Alyssa Dayvault turned herself in to North Myrtle Beach police, spokesman Pat Dowling confirmed. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday afternoon. Dayvault skipped her trial in Horry County this week over the babies’ deaths, but a jury still found her guilty.

Dayvault was convicted of two counts of homicide by child abuse. Since she was not present for her trial, Dayvault’s sentence was sealed and will be read once she returns to court.

Prosecutors said Dayvault gave birth in 2017 and 2018 to babies that were alive after birth. She then threw the babies in the trash moments after giving birth. After the 2018 birth, Dayvaut developed an infection, which required her to go to the hospital. It was then the police investigation started.

Dayvault spoke to officers and initially denied being pregnant in 2018. But, she soon confessed to giving birth and disposing of the baby.

“I was so scared, I don’t know,” Dayvault said in the interview, which was played during the trial. “I wasn’t thinking. I don’t have an explanation. I wasn’t thinking. I was too scared.”

Dayvault described how she was in the bathroom of her North Myrtle Beach home and gave birth. She talked about the process and cleaning up afterward. Police then ask her if she got rid of the baby because she “couldn’t handle it anymore?”

Dayvault nodded her head and said, “yes.”