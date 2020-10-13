Woman accused of killing her babies remains absent as jury picked to hear her case

A jury has been seated for the trial of Alyssa Dayvault, though the mom accused of killing two babies and throwing them in the trash remains missing.

Jury selection concluded Tuesday morning, and a panel of six men and six women will hear the case. There are two alternate jurors, who are both women.

Dayvault was not present for the first day of trial, and again was not in an Horry County courtroom for Tuesday’s proceedings. There is a bench warrant for her arrest if she can be located. The trial will continue in her absence and if she is found guilty, her sentence will be sealed and read once she is apprehended.

She faces life in prison on two counts of homicide by child abuse.

According to arrest warrants, Dayvault was admitted to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in early December 2018 with heavy bleeding. She delivered the placenta, but no child.

Hospital staff called the police, who spoke to Dayvault. She said she gave birth to a baby boy days earlier at her North Myrtle Beach residence, according to the warrants.

She said the boy was born alive and took gasping breaths, the warrants state. Dayvault didn’t seek medical attention and did not try to save the baby’s life, police said.

Dayvault disposed of the baby’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence, according to the warrants. Officers found the remains in a trash bin at her North Myrtle Beach home.

Police said that while they were investigating, they learned a similar situation occurred in November 2017 when Dayvault gave birth to a girl. She didn’t seek medical attention and disposed of the baby in a waste receptacle, police said.

Officers got Dayvault’s medical records, which showed in November 2017 she was pregnant and in the third trimester. The fetus at that time had a healthy heart tone, according to the warrants.

Media access restricted

Media members were denied access to watch the jury selection process, in violation of U.S. Supreme Court decisions. COVID-19 guidelines from the South Carolina Chief Justice Donald Beatty also specifically discuss allowing media access to courtrooms and legal proceedings.

The Sun News was told the decision to restrict access was made by Judge Steven John. The reasoning cited was for social distancing protocols during the selection process.

Messages seeking comment were left for John on Tuesday afternoon.

Other attorneys, who were not representing the state or the defendant, were allowed into the courtroom during the proceedings.