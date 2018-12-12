North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing two babies and throwing them in the trash

A woman told police she threw two babies in the trash soon after they were born and now faces homicide charges, according to arrest warrants.

The North Myrtle Beach Police charged Alyssa Anne Dayvault with two counts of homicide by child abuse and two counts of destruction, desecration or removal of human remains. She faces life in prison if convicted.

Dayvault is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

According to arrest warrant, Dayvault told police that she gave birth to a boy in December and a female in 2017. Both children were born and took breaths.

Dayvault told police that she failed to provide medical treatment to save the babies’ lives. She told police that she threw the bodies in waste receptacles near where she lived.