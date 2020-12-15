Crime
Card game turns deadly: New details released on fatal Myrtle Beach restaurant shooting
A friendly card game inside a Myrtle Beach restaurant turned deadly when suspects stormed the business, forced the victims against a wall and then shot them on an October morning.
On Oct. 12, police responded to a shooting inside Allen’s Food Basket off U.S. 501. Details have been scarce on what happened inside the restaurant. But investigators released additional information during a bond hearing on Tuesday.
Samuel Frye, a U.S. Air Force member, was in Horry County court for a hearing. Frye appeared by video from J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he has been held since his October arrest. Police charged him with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection to the incident.
Assistant Solicitor James Stanko said there was a poker game at the restaurant. Around 4 a.m., a group entered the restaurant and lined the eight people inside against a wall. Then several people started shooting.
Seven people were shot, including Darius Hemingway, who died at the scene. Antonio Woods died days later from his injuries in the shooting.
“Immediately after the shooting stopped, all the assailants ran out of the restaurant and got into at least two vehicles and head right back to Sumter,” Stanko said.
Frye — who was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter — owned one of the vehicles, investigators say. The day after the shooting, Frye tried to get rid of the vehicle and then reported it stolen, Stanko said.
Frye then lied to Myrtle Beach police in their investigation, Stanko said.
There was a robbery days before the shooting, Stanko said, and the suspects came to the restaurants because they believed people involved with the robbery were at the eatery.
Not the shooter?
Victim’s family speaks
Sadie Mae Woods, mother of Antonio Woods, spoke during the bond hearing. She appeared via a cellphone as COVID-19 protocols try to limit the number of people in Horry County court.
The shooting has been difficult for Antonio Woods’ children, his mom said.
She said she hoped that Frye would remain behind bars.
“Please do not let him out on bond because I feel he is a danger to society,” Sadie Mae Woods said.
However, Judge Benjamin Culbertson granted a $200,000 bond to Frye. If he posts the amount, he will be free as he awaits trial on the case.
The police investigation continues and more arrests are possible.
