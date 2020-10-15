Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Second person dies after shooting at a Myrtle Beach restaurant earlier in the week

A second person died from injuries sustained in a shooting at a Myrtle Beach restaurant earlier this week.

The name of the second victim has not been released by the Horry County Coroner’s office, but Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest confirmed the second person died.

Dairus Hemingway, 30, died in the shooting’s immediate aftermath.

Myrtle Beach police responded around 4:30 a.m. to Allen’s Food Basket, 1012 U.S. 501 near Canal Street, Monday for the reported shooting, Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest said. Police confirmed a few hours after the shooting that one person died.

Four other people were hospitalized after the shooting, one person was treated on U.S. 501 and released, Vest said.

Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the scene.

