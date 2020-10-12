Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Man known in Racepath for charity work ID’ed as Myrtle Beach shooting victim: coroner

A man known throughout the Racepath community was shot and killed Monday morning, officials said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Darius Hemingway, 30. His death is being classified as a homicide.

Myrtle Beach police responded around 4:30 a.m. to Allen’s Food Basket, 1012 U.S. 501 near Canal Street, Monday for the reported shooting, Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest said. Police confirmed a few hours after the shooting that one person died. Several others were injured and receiving treatment.

Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police, Horry County Fire Rescue and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the scene.

Authorities have not released any details about possible suspects in the case.

Police blocked off a large portion of the 1000 block of U.S. 501 as they investigated the scene.

