Sidney Moorer asks state’s high court to toss 1 of his convictions in Heather Elvis case

One of the two people who kidnapped Heather Elvis from an Horry County boat landing in 2013 asked the state’s Supreme Court to toss one of his convictions in the case.

Sidney Moorer recently filed a request with South Carolina’s highest court to review his obstruction of justice case.

Sidney Moorer and Tammy Moorer were both convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy for Elvis’ disappearance from Peachtree Boat Landing in Socastee. Elvis’ phone was tracked to the landing on Dec. 18, 2013, and she has not been seen since. State prosecutors presented a case of Tammy Moorer growing jealous of her husband, Sidney’s, affair with Elvis before they met her at the landing.

Tammy and Sidney Moorer were each sentenced to 30 years in prison on those two charges.

Sidney was also convicted in 2017—during a separate trial—of obstruction of justice for lying to investigators about Elvis’ disappearance. A judge sentenced him to 10 years on that charge.

At Sidney’s obstruction of justice trial, state prosecutors presented evidence that he deleted a voicemail from Elvis. Though, Sidney Moorer told police he deleted the voicemail before they asked him about Elvis. Sidney Moorer also initially denied making a phone call to Elvis, who was 20 years old at the time of her disappearance, from a payphone the night she went missing. Seconds later, when pressed, he admitted to making the call.

When the state finished presented its evidence, Sidney Moorer asked for a direct verdict in his favor on the obstruction charge. Defendants usually ask for a direct verdict after the state has presented its evidence and claim prosecutors did not meet their burden of proof in the case.

However, the trial judge ruled against granting him the verdict. It was that decision that was the basis for an appeal to the South Carolina Appeals Court. That court rejected Sidney Moorer’s effort. Now, he’s asking the Supreme Court to consider his case.

In the latest appeal, Sidney Moorer claims the trial judge and the appeals court were wrong because prosecutors did not show how his lies impacted the police investigation or the legal proceedings.

Sidney Moorer argues solicitors did prove that he intended to impede the investigation. The entire case is built on the idea of obstruction of justice is simply the act of lying to the police. Sidney Moorer contends there are no other South Carolina case where someone was convicted simply for lying to officers.

Both of the Moorers have also filed appeals on the kidnapping counts. Those cases remain active with the Court of Appeals.